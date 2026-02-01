Mpumalanga courts hand down life sentences for criminals

The long arm of the law came through for a victim of kidnapping and rape when four suspects were sentenced to life imprisonment on January 28 in the Evander Regional Court in Mpumalanga. Acting provincial commissioner of the South African Police Service in Mpumalanga, Maj Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi, has welcomed the sentence handed down against Khumbula Alfred Magubane (33), Nkosinathi Manana (34), Vusi Kleinboy Nhlapo (29), and Sibusiso Edward Namane (25).

The court heard that on Sunday, February 23, 2019, a 37-year-old female victim was kidnapped by four unknown male suspects who had covered their heads with hoodies. It was alleged that the suspects grabbed the victim from behind, forcefully placed her into a vehicle, and drove away. Victim gang-raped

During the ordeal, the victim attempted to escape but was caught by the suspects. She was taken to an open field near a certain company, where the suspects took turns raping her. Thereafter, the suspects drove to the Embalenhle area, where the victim was further raped by the suspects inside a shack. As the suspects were allegedly planning to kill her, one of the perpetrators intervened and rescued the victim.

A case was subsequently opened and the accused were found guilty on 02 December 2025 and sentenced on 28 January 2026 in Evander Regional Court.

The court further declared all the convicted individuals unfit to possess a firearm and that their particulars be added in the National Register for Sex Offenders.

Life sentence for murder

Meanwhile, the Mbombela Division High Court sentenced Sibusiso Lucky Mahlalela (45) to life imprisonment on January 29 for the murder of his female friend Pretty Fikile Mokone.

The incident occurred in the early hours of 11 August 2024 at Sinqobile Village, Barberton. Mahlalela and Mokone were in a domestic relationship and lived together. On the day in question, the couple was returning home from a tavern when Mahlalela received a phone call from an unknown person. An argument ensued after Mokone accused him of infidelity. During the altercation, Mahlalela assaulted Mokone, striking her multiple times with a wooden plank. The couple later returned to their residence, where Mokone complained of severe headaches and indicated that she would seek medical assistance at a nearby clinic the following day. While on their way to the clinic, Mokone requested water, which Mahlalela went to fetch. Upon his return, he found her lying unresponsive on the ground. Mahlalela concealed Mokone’s body in nearby bushes for the remainder of the day and only reported the incident to the police the following morning. He later confessed to the assault and was arrested.