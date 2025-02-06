Mpumalanga farmer nabbed for selling rotten food to retailers

In a shocking development, Mpumalanga law enforcement officials have arrested a 30-year-old farmer for allegedly selling rotten food to retailers.

The arrest took place in Charl Cilliers, formerly Van Tondershoek, an old Voortrekker settlement near Standerton.

A concerned whistleblower exposed the rot, bringing the secret operation to light.

Provincial Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Magonseni Nkosi confirmed that multiple law enforcement units raided the farm on Wednesday.

“The Hawks Secunda-based serious organised crime investigation and Charl Cilliers police operationalised information received from a reliable source about a farmer who allegedly repacked expired and rotten food for delivery to different retailers destined for human consumption,” he said.

Nkosi said the farmer allegedly deceived chain stores by claiming that the food was for livestock.

“According to allegations, the 30-year-old farmer collects expired food from chain stores and other distributors under the auspices of feeding such food to his domestic animals,” Nkosi explained.

“When the team comprising the Hawks and Govan Mbeki local municipality health inspectors visited the farm, they were shocked when two warehouses were found packed with food not fit for human consumption.”

Law enforcement officials discovered four cold rooms filled with expired canned goods, rotten red meat, and chicken.

Hawks boss condemns the scheme

“A total of seven freezers were found in the warehouses with repackaged wheat, flour, and maize meal.

“About 1 000 crates were found fully loaded with expired dairy products, including cheese products.

“A truck fitted with a cold room, two light delivery vehicles, one loaded with meat, and an empty light delivery vehicle were also found.”

Nkosi said investigators will scrutinise the vehicles for further evidence. Authorities also found equipment used for vacuuming, scales, and plastic sealers.

All the recovered items included stickers and pricing machines, allegedly used for repackaging expired food.

Hawks provincial head Major-General Nico Gerber condemned the scheme. “Food so packaged poses a huge risk to communities,” said Gerber.

The Hawks and police have not disclosed the nature of the charges or the suspect’s court appearance date.

