Mpumalanga festive blitz: 18k fines, 95 fatalities and 580 cars impounded

Mpumalanga traffic authorities have demonstrated sustained vigilance this festive season, issuing more than 18, 000 written notices to motorists since the beginning of December.

According to Arrive Alive, traffic officers deployed across major routes, including the notorious Moloto Road and the N4 highway, have stopped over 114, 000 vehicles for inspection.

Their efforts targeted a range of offences. From dangerous overtaking and excessive speed to driving without seatbelts and using vehicles with faulty lights or worn tyres.

Over 95 fatalities

Arrive Alive mentioned a preliminary report on fatalities in the province. It stated that over 95 people have lost their lives in various road crashes across the province.

Most of these crashes were as a result of dangerous overtaking and loss of control of the vehicle and overturning, among others.

Through inspections, about 400 vehicles were discontinued. This while 580 vehicles were impounded for not being roadworthy.

Police also arrested about 110 motorists for suspected drinking and driving. They also checked a further 35, 410 vehicles that went through various weighbridges on various roads across the province.

Sunday World understands that most of the offenders have appeared in various magistrates’ courts to face the music.

MEC calls for caution on the roads

Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Jackie Macie, lauded the traffic officers. He encouraged them to continue in the same trajectory to save lives on the road.

He again appealed to motorists to be extremely cautious and also obey traffic rules. And he also cautioned drivers to ensure the roadworthiness of their vehicles before commencing their journeys.

“Every driver must play their part to prevent avoidable crashes. Most of the collisions that we record could have been prevented had greater care been taken. Motorists must plan their trips in such a way that they accommodate additional travel time due to weather and roadworks,” said Macie.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content