Mpumalanga filmmakers set to showcase stories at international festival

Mpumalanga filmmakers are set to showcase their stories to the world as the province prepares to host the Mpumalanga International Film Festival (MIFF) from August 3 to 10.

The week promises cinematic brilliance, creative exchange, and opportunities that stretch far beyond the screen.

Held across Mbombela, Secunda, Emalahleni, and the iconic Kruger National Park, this year’s festival will present 56 carefully selected films, drawn from a record 184 local and international submissions.

Audiences can expect a stirring blend of storytelling rooted in heritage, wilderness, and bold innovation.

For the festival’s CEO, Sifiso Nobela, it is more than a celebration of film; it is a declaration of identity.

“We are a province bursting with untold stories. Our landscapes, from the sacred echoes of Indzalo Yelanga to the mystical depths of Sudwala Caves, serve as film sets awaiting recognition. The MIFF is the megaphone through which our creatives speak to the world.”

Recognition of homegrown talent

While South Africa submitted 24 films to international festivals in 2025, only 18 were selected.

The MIFF serves as a crucial platform that guarantees the visibility and recognition of homegrown talent.

Lehlogonolo “King Shaft” Moropane, the Bushbuckridge-born director who worked on top productions such as Uzalo, Skeem Saam, Isibaya, Isithembiso, and eHostel, will be among the headline guests.

His return to the province marks a moment of pride.

“We are known as a tourist destination, but there’s so much more to Mpumalanga,” said Moropane.

“The world hasn’t seen the creativity we have to offer, and the MIFF is precisely the platform we need.”

His historical series Bakangwane, set in eSwatini and exploring the founding of the Swazi Kingdom, will premiere at the festival.

Women empowerment

Coinciding with Women’s Month, the 2025 edition of MIFF will shine an empowering light on female filmmakers, crews, and creators who are reshaping the visual language of our time.

Nonkolo Memuka, a director from eMakhazeni, is among the women whose work will grace the screen. Her new documentary is both personal and political.

“It’s exciting to see women’s films being screened this year. We’re a small group in this industry, and it’s rare to see women behind the camera as directors, editors, and producers,” said Memuka.

“Festivals like MIFF help break those barriers and empower more women to tell their stories.”

The festival’s WILDM Programme, a women-led initiative that merges wildlife and cinema, will take place within the Kruger National Park.

It offers a rare viewing experience where natural beauty meets visual storytelling.

Beyond the screens and red carpets, MIFF 2025 will spark long-term impact through skills development, creative empowerment, and job creation, with young people and women placed at the heart of it all.

Cinematic revival

A full schedule of workshops, legal sessions, and networking events awaits. Guest speakers include:

Lerato Moloi, the founder and CEO of Lawyers for the Arts South Africa, will speak on artist rights and legal protection.

Representatives from the National Film and Video Foundation will also be there to offer guidance on accessing film funding, production support, and distribution channels.

“We want creatives to leave with more than memories. We want them equipped with tools, connected to funders and confident enough to grow beyond the festival,” said Nobela.

From stories carved in the gold of Pilgrim’s Rest to scripts burning with the rhythm of township life, Mpumalanga stands ready to claim its space as a cultural force.

This is not just a week of screenings; it is a cinematic revival and an economic stimulus. It is a creative uprising.

As the festival approaches, the province prepares not just to welcome the world but to astonish it.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content