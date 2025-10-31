Mpumalanga gaming boss Vusi Mtsweni joins top global gambling boards

Mpumalanga is celebrating one of its own after Mpumalanga Economic Regulator (MER) chief executive officer Vusi Mtsweni was appointed to two of the world’s most influential gambling regulatory bodies.

Mtsweni will now represent South Africa on the African Lotteries & Gaming Association (ALGA) CEOs’ Forum Steering Committee and serve as the African Region representative on the International Association of Gaming Regulators (IAGR) Board of Trustees. His confirmation came on October 23, during IAGR’s Annual Business Meeting in Toronto, Canada.

The dual appointment marks a milestone for both Mpumalanga and South Africa. It positions the province as a key player in shaping global standards for responsible gambling, regulatory innovation, and gaming governance.

“These appointments are not only a recognition of Mr Mtsweni’s personal leadership. This is also a proud moment for the Mpumalanga Economic Regulator and the Province of Mpumalanga,” said MER board chairperson Thando Lamula-Shirinda.

Put province, country on global map

“They position our province and our country at the forefront of continental and global discussions on responsible gambling, innovation, and sustainable regulation.”

The ALGA is a pan-African non-profit association in the sector. It brings together gambling and lottery regulators, operators, public-interest organisations. As well as academics from across the continent. It also serves as a collaborative platform for harmonising gaming laws. And promotes ethical practices that protect players while boosting economic growth.

At international level, the IAGR unites regulators from all continents to strengthen oversight. This is through research, shared expertise, and emerging dialogue on emerging trends. And these include online gambling and artificial intelligence in gaming.

Governance frameworks strengthened

Under Mtsweni’s leadership, MER has modernised its regulatory systems. It has also reinforced governance frameworks. And responsible gaming in line with national and international benchmarks has also been championed.

“The appointments reflect not only Mr Mtsweni’s calibre as a regulator. They reflect the credibility South Africa commands within the international gaming fraternity,” said MER executive manager for communications Cedrick Chiloane.

“They will enhance cross-border collaboration, knowledge exchange, and capacity building among African regulators.”

The Mpumalanga Economic Regulator described Mtsweni’s achievement as a proud moment for South Africa’s broader regulatory community. One that showcases the province’s growing influence on the global stage.

