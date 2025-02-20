Mpumalanga guards ‘beat chained rehab patient to death’

A 31-year-old man seeking rehabilitation was chained and beaten to death at an unregistered facility in eMalahleni, Mpumalanga.

The patient had reportedly attempted to escape the centre but was caught, restrained, and assaulted by security guards. Three men have since been arrested and charged with murder after the victim died from injuries sustained in the assault.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane confirmed the incident.

Police found victim naked on the floor

“The Witbank police were called to a scene where a person was found in his room naked on the floor,” Ndubane said.

Authorities were alerted in the early hours of February 12 after community members discovered the lifeless body.

“The victim had injuries on his face. And after further investigation, it was found that the deceased was in the rehabilitation centre and ran away to the nearby farm,” she added.

Police believe the man was accused of theft before being returned to the facility.

“According to information, he was caught for suspected stealing and was brought under the attention of the security personnel at the centre,” Ndubane stated.

Once back inside, he was reportedly assaulted.

Eye witnesses fingered centre’s three security guards

“According to eye witnesses, the victim was brought back to the centrum. There, he was assaulted by the security guards at the rehabilitation centre, where he died.”

Three men — Luki Zulu, 36, Sandie Masimula, 23, and Sbusiso Mavuso, 28 — were arrested at the scene.

“Yes, all three suspects were arrested on the scene and was charged with murder,” Ndubane confirmed.

They appeared before the Emalahleni Magistrate’s Court on February 14. The case has been postponed to February 25.

Further investigations have exposed a series of violations.

“The facility is not registered. No previous complaints was received from the facility,” Ndubane acknowledged.

DA uncovered disturbing conditions at facility

The Democratic Alliance (DA) conducted an oversight visit following the incident. It uncovered disturbing conditions at the facility.

A member of the provincial legislature, Annerie Weber, who led the visit, described a facility that’s completely unfit for human habitation.

“We found shocking living conditions, and it was clear the institution was still under construction,” she said.

Weber said they found 28 patients living without adequate sanitation. There was only one portable toilet for all residents.

The facility lacked showers and bathing areas, and patients were left to prepare their own meals.

Patients restrained, no adequate sanitation

More disturbingly, some patients were physically restrained to prevent them from escaping.

Weber also alleged that police officers failed to secure critical evidence at the scene.

“We found out that the police left behind the baton that had allegedly been used to beat the man to death,” she said.

This was not an isolated case.

Weber revealed that the facility was operated by a Middelburg-based pastor whose previous rehabilitation centre in Doornkop had been shut down in April 2024.

At that facility, patients were also reportedly chained to prevent escape.

