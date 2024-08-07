Mpumalanga health denies shielding staff found guilty of fraud

Two Mpumalanga Emergency Medical Services (EMS) workers who were found guilty of fraud and negligence are still employed. This is despite a recommendation for dismissal, as Sunday World can reveal.

Sources within the Mpumalanga department of health, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal, accused the two employees of going as far as boasting about their connections, claiming they are untouchable.

Five months ago, the employees, whose names are known to Sunday World, were found guilty of fraudulently claiming 32 hours of overtime back in 2021.

They were also charged with gross negligence for leaving ambulance keys in the ignition in Waterval Boven in the same year, which led to the vehicle being stolen. However, they were not found guilty on this count.

In March 2024, a disciplinary hearing chaired by an official from the Presidency recommended they be dismissed, especially given that the two had pleaded not guilty, demonstrating they were not remorseful of their actions.

Integrity of disciplinary process

“These employees are a disgrace to the profession, and they always brag about how untouchable they are,” said a union representative.

“Allowing such misconduct to go unpunished sends a message that some employees are above the rules. This can severely impact morale and service delivery. It’s disheartening for those of us who follow the rules and work hard.”

Another unionist added: “It has been months since the dismissal was recommended, yet nothing has been done. This delay undermines the integrity of the disciplinary process and encourages a culture of impunity.”

The unionists said the findings indicate that the employees intentionally misrepresented themselves, which is considered a serious offence.

The employer argued that the actions of the employees constituted fraud, which is a grave offence that justifies dismissal.

Trust relationship destroyed

The employees pleaded not guilty and raised mitigating factors, including procedural defects and a lack of evidence.

However, the chairperson found that the actions of the employees had destroyed the trust relationship between the employer and employees and that dismissal was the appropriate sanction.

Despite facing criticism for how they handled this case, the Mpumalanga department of health has defended its processes.

When confronted with these allegations, department spokesperson Dumisani Malamule said the head of department acted within the prescribed limits in terms of the Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC).

“The findings and sanctions pronounced by the chairperson of the disciplinary inquiry were not ignored; however, due process is outlined in the PSCBC Resolution of 2003 read with Labour Relations Act No. 66 of 2003 as compiled,” he said.

Malamule dismissed claims that the department was trying to protect the employees.

Allegations of amnesty denied

“There are no attempts to squash the case as it was sufficiently prosecuted and the outcome communicated to the affected employees,” he insisted.

The department denied further allegations that a senior official had granted amnesty to the two employees.

“The allegation that the EMS director has granted forgiveness or amnesty is incorrect. He does not have the necessary authority to grant amnesty, and the matter falls exclusively in the hands of the department’s accounting officer,” he said.

Malamule added that department MEC Sasekani Manzini will announce the outcome soon.

“The MEC is aware of the case; however, she is not aware of the case being stalled. As the appeal authority, she has applied her mind to the case, and the outcome will be duly communicated,” Malamule said.

