Mpumalanga holds its breath as Hawks hint at high profile arrests

Tension is thick in Mpumalanga ahead of Sunday’s planned take-down operation by the Hawks, with growing expectations that the long arm of the law may finally close in on powerful figures linked to a multi-million rand scandal.

In a media advisory issued on Friday, Hawks provincial spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Magonseni Nkosi confirmed that the provincial head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Major General Nico Gerber, will personally lead the operation.

“The Provincial Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation in Mpumalanga, Major General Nico Gerber, will, on Sunday lead a take-down operation,” Nkosi said.

Targeted at high profile individuals

He further revealed that the operation is “targeted amongst others high profile individuals in a multi-million rand scandal”.

The Hawks have declined to disclose further details before their anticipated media briefing at Mbombela Stadium parking area.

“No further information can be released prior to the formal briefing. Any leaked information might compromise the operation,” Nkosi warned.

Among the cases, observers believe could see a breakthrough is the unresolved assassination of Mabidi Izzy Machaba. He was a director in the Integrity Management Unit in the Mpumalanga Office of the premier.

High profile murder

The unit deals specifically with investigating dodgy tenders and procurement irregularities costing the provincial government millions of rands, a mandate that placed Machaba at the heart of sensitive corruption probes.

Machaba was ambushed and shot 29 times in Pretoria in late 2023. He survived the initial attack but remained critically injured before succumbing to his injuries in August 2024.

His killing sent shockwaves through governance circles. It raised questions about the safety of officials tasked with confronting entrenched corruption networks.

