Mpumalanga hospital cleaner accused of selling human organs gets R10k bail

A Mpumalanga hospital cleaner accused of stealing placentas from Lydenburg Hospital and attempting to sell them on the streets of Mashishing has been granted R10 000 bail.

However, Rose Mnisi (39) remains behind bars after failing to immediately raise the bail amount.

Mnisi, who worked in the maternity ward as a cleaner, appeared in the Mashishing District Court on Thursday on charges of illegal possession of human tissue.

Her arrest has sent shock waves through the community and raised disturbing questions about how medical waste could be diverted from hospital bins to the black market.

“According to a report, SAPS [SA Police Service] members from Lydenburg K9 Unit were busy conducting routine patrols in the area when they received a tip-off regarding a woman allegedly seeking potential buyers for human body tissue,” said provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdhluli.

Placentas found in plastic bag

Mnisi was arrested on September 18 while hitchhiking towards Mbombela, Mpumalanga’s capital city.

“The police officers followed up on the information and, based on the suspect’s description, were able to locate a woman carrying a plastic bag along Voortrekker Street in Mashishing,” Mdhluli said.

“Upon being approached by police, the woman was caught with human tissue. The woman confirmed that she is a cleaner in the maternity ward.”

The grisly discovery unsettled even seasoned officers. Inside the plastic bag were human placentas that were wrapped and allegedly ready for sale.

The tissue has since been sent for forensic analysis, while detectives dig deeper into how it was stolen and whether a broader trade in human organs exists.

Mdhluli confirmed police are probing whether Mnisi acted alone or was part of a larger network. Investigators are also examining how security protocols at the hospital failed to prevent the theft.

Deep moral decay

Acting provincial police commissioner Major-General Zeph Mkhwanazi welcomed the arrest and praised residents who tipped off authorities.

“This incident once again reflects deep moral decay in society. The police will continue to work with communities in addressing crime,” said Mkhwanazi.

Meanwhile, the provincial health department confirmed it has suspended Mnisi in absentia.

If she tries to return to work after her release, officials said they will enforce her suspension letter.

Mnisi is expected back in court on November 4, when police will provide an update on their investigation.

Until then, Mnisi, who was a hospital worker and is now an alleged placenta peddler, has had her case cast in a chilling light that reveals the darkest corners of crime.

