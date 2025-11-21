Mpumalanga lawyer gets 10 years in jail for stealing R4.1m RAF money from clients

A Mpumalanga attorney who siphoned Road Accident Fund (RAF) payouts meant for vulnerable clients—including a minor—will spend the next decade in prison after a dramatic two-year manhunt that crossed provincial borders and prompted more victims to come forward.

The Middelburg Serious Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday sentenced 44-year-old lawyer Jo-Anne Mantladi Mmela to 10 years of direct imprisonment on four counts of theft of RAF money.

The ruling brings closure to one of the province’s most alarming breaches of trust within the legal fraternity, where an officer of the court diverted financial lifelines intended for victims of road accidents.

Mmela operated under Mmela and Associates when she was hired to process a RAF claim for a child.

Investigators later uncovered that the RAF had paid the settlement into her trust account under Mmela Incorporated Attorneys.

Instead of transferring the funds to the child’s guardian as legally required, she rerouted the money and misled the family about payment.

“A complaint was laid against the accused, who was then practicing under Mmela and Associates,” said provincial police spokesperson Warrant Officer Thandi Tshabalala.

“The accused was appointed to assist with the Road Accident Fund claim on behalf of the complainant’s child.

“The accused submitted the claim to the RAF, the claim was processed, and payments were made into her trust account.

“The accused redirected the money to someone else’s account and claimed to have made the payments into the victim’s guardian account.”

Nationwide search

According to Tshabalala, the Hawks’ Middelburg-based Serious Commercial Investigation unit arrested Mmela on September 20, 2022.

She appeared in court the following day and was granted R25 000 bail—but absconded before her next appearance.

“She was released on R25 000 bail and the case was then postponed to December 5, 2022, for further investigation, and that’s when the accused disappeared and failed to appear on the given date,” she said.

A nationwide search ensued. For two years investigators failed to locate her, eventually turning to the public for help via the media—a move that proved decisive.

“A media statement was released on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, requesting public assistance in locating the accused.

“The public assisted, and the accused was traced and arrested around Pretoria. She was denied bail and remanded in custody.

“While in custody, more victims came forth, and three more counts of theft of RAF money were added against her,” Tshabalala said.

Compelling evidence

Prosecutors later confirmed that each new complaint reflected the same modus operandi: RAF claims processed, payouts received through her trust account, and beneficiaries left empty-handed.

“During the trial, she pleaded not guilty; however, senior state advocate Henry Nxumalo presented compelling evidence that substantiated the allegations against her,” explained National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Monica Nyuswa.

Nyuswa stated that Mmela was convicted on four counts of theft, receiving a 10-year sentence for counts one and two, and sentences of four years and six years for counts three and four, respectively.

“The court ordered that the sentences on counts two, three, and four run concurrently with the sentence on count one, resulting in an effective sentence of 10 years’ direct imprisonment,” Nyuswa said.

“The NPA welcomes the sentence and remains committed to combating financial crimes and ensuring accountability for those who unlawfully deprive claimants of their rightful funds.”

