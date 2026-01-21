Mpumalanga learner behind bars following fatal schoolyard stabbing

A Mpumalanga learner has spent a night in police custody after being arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a fellow pupil during a confrontation at a school in Mhluzi, near Middelburg.

Mpumalanga authorities are investigating the murder of a learner who was stabbed to death during a fight at LD Moetanalo Secondary School on Tuesday during a break.

Police said three male learners went to the back of the school premises. There, an argument erupted and escalated into a violent physical altercation.

Police confirm incident

Provincial police spokesperson Captain Mpho Nonyane-Mpe said preliminary investigations revealed that a 20-year-old Grade 10 learner allegedly stabbed an 18-year-old Grade 11 learner during the fight.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that a 20-year-old learner, who is a Grade 10 pupil, became involved in a physical altercation with an 18-year-old learner, a Grade 11 pupil. During the altercation, the victim was allegedly stabbed,” Nonyane-Mpe said.

She said the suspect fled the scene immediately after the incident. But he was later traced and arrested, spending the night in police holding cells.

“Emergency medical personnel were summoned to the scene. And upon arrival, they certified the 18-year-old learner deceased,” Nonyane-Mpe said.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Middelburg Magistrate’s Court soon.

Acting Mpumalanga police commissioner, Maj-Gen (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi, condemned the incident. He was particularly concerned about the incident occurring on the school premises.

Education authorities condemn school violence

“Violence in educational institutions is unacceptable. And [we] call on learners, parents, and community members to work closely with law enforcement to prevent similar tragedies,” Mkhwanazi said.

Meanwhile, the Mpumalanga Department of Education expressed shock and sadness following the learner’s death.

Provincial education spokesperson Jasper Zwane expressed shock at the incident. He said the department had learned “with shock and sadness of the tragic passing of a Grade 11 learner”.

“It is alleged that the learner was fatally stabbed by a fellow learner on the school premises while learners were changing classes on Tuesday,” Zwane said.

He said preliminary information indicated that the confrontation led to the victim being stabbed in the back.

Learner certified dead at scene

“Paramedics who were summoned to the scene certified the learner deceased,” Zwane said.

According to Zwane, the school responded swiftly after the incident.

“The school acted swiftly by notifying the learner’s parents and reporting the incident to the police,” he said.

Zwane warned that violence at schools posed a serious threat to the safety and wellbeing of everyone. These include learners, educators, and non-teaching staff. And it undermined the constitutional right to education.

The department has extended its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, friends, and the school community. Investigations into the incident continue.

