Mpumalanga man who ‘killed’ lover in front of kids finally nabbed after two years on run

A 41-year-old Mpumalanga fugitive accused of brutally killing his fiancée in front of their children has finally been arrested after more than two years on the run.

Sibusiso Sibiya appeared before the Volksrust District Court on Monday after being tracked down and arrested in Durban on Friday. He had been wanted since February 2023 for the murder of 34-year-old Amanda Khumalo at their home in Vukuzakhe, Volksrust.

Police say Khumalo was stabbed several times in full view of their two children, who managed to escape and alert neighbours.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Fundiswa Maphanga confirmed the arrest and said Sibiya was remanded in custody pending his formal bail application on October 27.

Detectives showed determination

“His arrest marks the end of a two-year manhunt and shows the determination of our detectives to ensure justice for victims of gender-based violence,” said Maphanga.

She said Sibiya had allegedly fled to Eswatini shortly after the murder, where he was also suspected of killing another romantic partner.

“Information later revealed that the suspect had resurfaced in Durban. Our detectives, working closely with KwaZulu-Natal police, moved in and arrested him at a lodge before he could allegedly harm his children,” Maphanga said.

Acting Provincial Commissioner Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi praised the police teams involved in the cross-province operation.

“This arrest demonstrates that the long arm of the law always catches up with those who commit violent crimes,” said Mkhwanazi. “We will continue working tirelessly to ensure criminals are brought to book.”

Police statistics show that Mpumalanga recorded 6.3% of South Africa’s sexual offence cases in the July–September 2024/25 quarter, reflecting a 0.3% decline from the previous period. Despite this slight drop, gender-based violence remains a major concern. The province continues to strengthen law enforcement and community partnerships to curb GBV and support victims effectively.

Sibiya remains in custody.

