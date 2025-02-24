Mpumalanga manager suspended in jobs-for-sale scandal 

A senior education official in Mpumalanga has been suspended on allegations that she was involved in selling teaching posts to desperate job seekers.

Barberton circuit manager Albertina Thoko Khoza was placed on precautionary suspension last week after a formal complaint by temporary teacher Tholakele Cynthia Nkosi, who claimed she paid R24 000 in bribes in exchange for a permanent post that

never materialised.

Nkosi alleged that Khoza initially demanded R14 000 upfront to secure a permanent teaching post. When nearly a year passed without her appointment, Nkosi grew desperate. She was told she would soon sign a contract but was urged to pay an additional R10 000.

She complied. Still, nothing came of the promise. Instead, she watched as another teacher filled the position she had paid for. Realising she had been scammed,

Nkosi turned to the South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) for help. She provided an affidavit and recordings as evidence.

Sadtu escalated the matter to Mpumalanga education MEC Cathy Dlamini, who ordered an urgent investigation.

Provincial education spokesperson Jasper Zwane confirmed Khoza’s suspension. “The circuit manager in question is on a precautionary suspension to enable the investigations to be conducted on allegations regarding irregularities in recruitment processes within the circuit.

“The official is suspended with full pay in line with the legislative framework. The investigation is intended to cover a broader scope over and above the allegations that emerged from the Barberton circuit.”

Sadtu provincial secretary Walter Hlaise encouraged other affected teachers to report similar cases.

