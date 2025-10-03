Mpumalanga mayor labels Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa ‘minister of load shedding’

The mayor of Steve Tshwete Local Municipality in Mpumalanga, Mhlonishwa Masilela, stunned dignitaries when he publicly dubbed Minister of Electricity and Energy Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa “Ubaba we loadshedding and load reduction”.

Masilela fired the jab on Thursday while welcoming delegates to the Mpumalanga Mining and Investment Conference in Middelburg. Premier Mandla Ndlovu, Ramokgopa, investors, traditional leaders and MECs were all seated in the hall.

The minister, often praised for his tireless nationwide roadshows, appeared visibly unimpressed. Yet Masilela pressed ahead, choosing the moment not just to observe protocol but to confront one of South Africa’s most sensitive headaches — Eskom.

“Greetings to the honourable Premier, Ubaba Ndlovu… And with the highest regard, let us greet ubaba wethu (our father) we load shedding and [load] reduction, ubaba Ramokgopa,” Masilela quipped, leaving the hall in stunned silence.

Instead of retreating, he leaned in and told Ndlovu and his guest that Steve Tshwete, despite being a hung council, remained a rare municipality that pays its Eskom bills in full.

Residents suffer despite paying

“Here, you are in Steve Tshwete, Mpumalanga. One of the municipalities that are running very well although we are in a hung municipality… What I want to say, Honourable Premier, is that Steve Tshwete doesn’t owe Eskom any rand. People of Steve Tshwete are paying for their services,” he said.

He explained that the municipality generates R150-million within the first four days of every month. Yet Eskom closes its payment accounts 10 days earlier on the 25th of every month. This is creating a mismatch that punishes compliant ratepayers.

According to him, the municipal electricity bill runs to R110-million a month in winter. It drops to R75-million in summer. And any arrears attract punitive interest rates of “almost 110%.”

He reminded Ramokgopa that a formal letter had been sent. The municipality is requesting payment dates be shifted to align with the municipality’s revenue flow.

“We are pleading with you to respond to the letter that we wrote,” he said, locking eyes on the minister.

Premier Ndlovu, taking the microphone after Masilela, could not resist slipping in a pointed remark of his own.

Premier softened the blow

“Minister of Electricity and Energy, Dr Ramokgopa, we want to welcome you, Comrade Minister. I know that you are ever busy. With just this opportunity that the executive mayor of Steve Tshwete Local Municipality got, he was addressing you here up until I complained. Because I think the executive mayor has got a direct line with the minister,” Ndlovu said, his words laced with political shade as the audience chuckled.

When Ramokgopa rose to speak, he turned the tension into comedy.

“Let me make a special mention to the host mayor of the local municipality, Honourable Masilela. I just want to say that as you have requested that you want an extension of the payments for days later. It was receiving favourable consideration on my part until you referred to me as a Minister of Load shedding. I still need to reapply my mind. I’ll answer you later,” he said, drawing bursts of laughter.

Despite the banter, Masilela’s outburst carried more weight than a mischievous dig. Steve Tshwete has been at the epicentre of Eskom woes in Mpumalanga. This is where selective load reduction has left communities furious. With residents accusing Eskom of arbitrarily switching them off even when they pay. Protests have erupted outside the municipality, with placards screaming: “We are paying full rates for half services.”

Yet, unlike many municipalities drowning in arrears — collectively owing Eskom more than R100 billion — Steve Tshwete insists it is up to date, but only mismatched. This places the municipality in a paradox. Ratepayers endure the same darkness, but the municipality claims to keep its side of the bargain.

