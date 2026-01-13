Mpumalanga MEC calls for licence suspensions as speedsters clock up to 203km/h

Mpumalanga Community Safety, Security and Liaison MEC Jackie Macie has renewed calls for the suspension of driving licences for motorists convicted of excessive speeding, following a fresh wave of arrests on the N3 Toll Road.

Between Sunday and Tuesday, traffic officers arrested 10 motorists on the busy corridor between Heidelberg and Villiers for travelling far beyond the 120 km/h speed limit, underscoring what authorities describe as a dangerous culture of disregard for road rules.

Motorists arrested, released

Eight motorists were arrested on Sunday after being caught clocking well above the legal limit. The fastest driver was recorded at 188 km/h in a BMW sedan. Six men and two women were booked at Grootvlei Police Station for reckless and negligent driving. Each was released on R2, 000 bail and expected to appear in court.

A ninth motorist was arrested early on Monday morning at about 6.25am. He was clocked at 165 km/h with an Audi SUV. The motorist was similarly charged with reckless driving and released on R2, 000 bail.

The enforcement drive continued on Tuesday. And a 41-year-old man was arrested after being caught driving a Toyota Land Cruiser SUV at 203 km/h in a 120 km/h zone. He was arrested at about 12:30pm and later released on R2, 000 bail. The man will soon make a formal court appearance.

Macie said the recurring arrests highlighted the limits of current penalties. He warned that offenders were effectively treating fines and short-term bail as the cost of reckless behaviour.

“The number of lives lost due to avoidable road crashes and collisions demands stricter penalties and sanctions for offenders,” Macie said.

“Despite numerous campaigns and enforcement operations, reckless driving continues to surge. It is evident that issuing written notices and arresting speedsters is not enough.”

More stringent penalties planned

He said the government was pushing for stronger deterrents. And these include licence suspensions for convicted offenders.

“We are therefore calling for the suspension of driving licences for motorists caught and convicted of excessive speeding. This measure will significantly strengthen government’s road-safety initiatives,” Macie said.

The latest arrests form part of a broader crackdown on the N3 corridor. There, nearly 20 drivers have been caught speeding in the past two weeks. Some at speeds exceeding 180km/h in a 120km/h zone.

Macie said the sustained enforcement should serve as a clear warning. He said that habitual speeding was not a victimless offence but a lethal gamble that placed every road user at risk.

