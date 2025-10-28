Mpumalanga MEC raises concern after man burnt lover, children to death

A series of gender-based violence killings that have shaken the province, including the horrifying killing of a woman and her two children in Boekenhouthoek, close to Kwaggafontein, have infuriated Mpumalanga’s MEC for community safety, security, and liaison, Jackie Macie.

According to police, the charred remains of Lucia Thembisile Mashiyane (32) and her children, Bokamoso (7) and Karabo Ngele (4), were discovered on October 4 inside a burnt vehicle at Zithabiseni Bridge.

Mashiyane’s partner, the suspect, reportedly confessed to his uncle that he had set them ablaze before taking his own life.

Police later found him dead at his grandparents’ home after allegedly ingesting poison.

According to Macie, the severity of the crime had left the province in a state of profound shock. “It is disheartening that women and children continue to suffer at the hands of abusers,” he said.

“In most cases, there are signs of abuse early in a relationship, but women choose to ignore those signs. Sadly, many of them end up in coffins.”

He urged women to leave abusive relationships at the first sign of danger and called on families and communities to take responsibility by reporting abuse.

Awareness campaigns

“Keeping quiet is as good as abusing the victim. Each of us has a duty to ensure that no one suffers at the hands of perpetrators,” he added.

Macie has directed police and community organisations to step up awareness campaigns throughout the province, according to department spokesperson Moeti Mmusi.

“The MEC wants to see traditional leaders, churches, and non-government organisations joining forces with the government to root out gender-based violence and femicide,” according to Mmusi.

Meanwhile, police have confirmed two other gender-based murders in Masoyi outside Hazyview and Vosman this week.

In Masoyi, a 22-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times by her boyfriend following a domestic dispute, while in Vosman, a man allegedly shot his girlfriend before turning the gun on himself.

Sergeant Thulisile Magagula, the provincial police spokesperson, announced the opening of separate murder and inquest dockets.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content