Mpumalanga MEC takes fight to unregulated spaza shops

Mpumalanga has set a newly established committee of MECs in motion to tackle unregulated spaza shop activities in response to a rise in food poisoning cases across provincial schools.

Spearheaded by health MEC Sasekani Manzini, the committee is deploying a comprehensive inspection drive. This aims to enforce strict hygiene standards and operational compliance within spaza shops.

Few incidents, but no fatalities so far

Mpumalanga has had a few cases of food poisoning at schools, but no fatalities have been reported so far.

The provincial executive council, in an urgent session held in Mbombela on Thursday, appointed the Inter-Departmental Committee to monitor and address the food safety crisis.

Other key committee members include education MEC Cathy Dlamini. Cooperative governance, human settlement and traditional affairs MEC Speedy Mashilo. Economic development and tourism MEC Makhosazana Masilela. And safety, security, and liaison MEC Jackie Macie.

The committee’s immediate focus is to coordinate targeted inspections in partnership with ward councillors and health inspectors. This is ensuring that every spaza shop adheres to established hygiene protocols.

Provincial government spokesperson George Mthethwa explained the urgency.

Clampdown ensures food safety, especially for kids

“Our goal is to ensure that food being sold to the public, particularly to children, is safe and complies with hygiene standards.”

He added that the committee will be holding spaza shops accountable for maintaining food safety. Inspections are now actively underway.

“The province is adopting a multi-disciplinary approach as a matter of urgency. This to address these food poisoning incidents,” Mthethwa said.

The Mpumalanga Economic Regulator (MER)has intensified operations against illegal gambling at spaza shops. This in partnership with the SAPS, as part of a parallel initiative.

Cedrick Chiloane, MER’s spokesperson, underscored the need for such measures. He said that unlicensed gambling machines expose communities to financial and social risks. These particularly affect the youth.

Illegal gambling

During the operations, 180 illegal gambling machines were confiscated and destroyed in Mbombela. These machines were primarily seized from spaza shops in townships, with shop owners fined between R1,500 and R2,500.

The operations have targeted areas including KwaMhlanga, Standerton and Pilgrims Rest. Also Verena, Siyabuswa, and Mbombela, among others.

“These illegal machines… prey on vulnerable members of our communities with promises of quick rewards. In reality, they bring only financial loss, addiction, and despair,” Chiloane stated. He cited the Chinese roulettes and 50c slots seized as examples.

Independent political analyst Gakwi Mashego welcomed the province’s commitment to food safety. But he criticised the destruction of the gambling machines.

Clampdown on illegal gambling criticised

“We are happy to see action being taken to keep our children from falling sick or losing their lives. This is commendable. However, the issue of the so-called illegal gambling machines is another form of corporate oppression. That of the [low income earners],” he argued.

“Big cities have legal gambling machines where people lose thousands, and some even lose their homes. What’s wrong with an unemployed Kasi man using three 50c coins to try his luck and maybe afford bread?”

Mashego suggested that the crackdown on informal gambling unfairly targets the [low income earners]. They cannot afford to gamble at licensed establishments.

“Until the issue of employment is solved, the government cannot hide behind the concept of illegality. When big companies mine our land, they say it’s good for the economy. But when our people mine their own land, they call it illegal mining. This has to stop,” he added.

The simultaneous efforts on food safety and illegal gambling underscore Mpumalanga’s dedication. Commitment to building a secure environment for all its residents. However, as Mashego’s critique highlights, the measures also spark a broader conversation. This on economic inequality and the divide between formal and informal sectors.

