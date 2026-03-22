Mpumalanga MEC’s flawed process blocks corruption probe

A corruption probe that once threatened to expose deep-rooted rot inside Emalahleni local municipality in Mpumalanga has collapsed under the weight of its own process, after the Mbombela High Court refused the provincial government permission to revive it.

Central to the dispute was a decision by the Mpumalanga MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs to rope in private forensic firm Analytical Forensic Investigation Services (Afis) to investigate alleged corruption and maladministration at Emalahleni, a move that culminated in a damning report targeting senior municipal officials with findings of corruption, mismanagement and recommendations for criminal action.

In a judgment delivered last month, Judge Brian Mashile dealt a decisive blow to the provincial government’s attempt to salvage the tainted probe, dismissing an application for leave to appeal brought by the MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs, Speedy Mashilo, alongside forensic investigators Afis.

While the case was cited against the MEC as an institutional office, the decisions at the heart of the dispute trace back to the tenure of former MEC

Busi Shiba, casting a long political shadow over the proceedings, with Mashilo now left to defend a process conceived before his time.

The nexus of the judicial conclusion reveals that the machinery intended to uncover corruption had itself violated the rules, making the investigation fundamentally flawed both in its outcome and in its design.

“The Afis report made unequivocal conclusions of alleged misconduct against the respondents and accused them of wrongdoing,” Mashile said, adding that the findings included allegations of corruption, mismanagement and incompetence, as well as recommendations for criminal investigations.

The court found that those named in the report had already suffered reputational harm, rejecting the MEC’s argument that the report was merely preliminary and not yet actionable.

The applicants in the matter were the Mpumalanga MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs, Afis, the cooperative governance and traditional affairs minister, the finance minister, and the Emalahleni local municipality.

The respondents were Humphrey Sizwe Mayisela, Precious Jabulile Hlatshwayo, Thapela Michael Lelaka, Colin Brentjies, and Edwin Sedupane.

“The respondents have already felt the impact of the findings in the Afis report, as it has been published, and their image in the public eye is no longer the same,” Mashile said.

The probe stems from a Section 106 investigation initiated by the MEC into alleged maladministration at Emalahleni local municipality. Afis was appointed to conduct the forensic investigation, which later produced a damning report.

However, those implicated challenged the process in court, arguing that they were denied procedural fairness and a right of reply before serious findings were made public.

In an earlier ruling, the court agreed, setting aside the appointment of Afis, the report itself, and its adoption by the provincial executive council.

The MEC and Afis were also ordered to pay legal costs.

Despite that setback, the applicants went back to court, arguing that the earlier ruling was incorrect and that they had filed the review application too soon.

Mashile dismissed that argument outright.

“The issue of prematurity cannot arise because implied in the MEC’s argument is a subtle admission that the respondents were adversely affected,” he said.

He added that it would be

unreasonable to expect those implicated to wait for disciplinary action that was effectively inevitable.

“That is not acceptable, and Paja [Promotion of Administrative Justice Act] was enacted to address such situations,” Mashile said.

The court also dismissed arguments that the individuals didn’t have the right to challenge the report, deciding that the harm from its publication gave them clear protection under administrative justice.

Mashile also dealt a decisive blow to the appeal itself, finding no realistic chance that another court would overturn his earlier ruling.

“I do not see another court reaching a different conclusion,” he said.

He further found that there was no broader legal importance that justified reopening the matter.

In a final blow, the court ordered: “Leave to appeal is dismissed,” ordering both the MEC and Afis to pay the legal costs of the respondents.

The ruling effectively buries a probe that once carried explosive allegations of corruption and financial misconduct but which has now been undone by findings of procedural unfairness and reputational harm.

It also prompts uneasy enquiries into the initiation and conduct of high-stakes municipal investigations, particularly in situations where political authority, forensic procedures, and public perception intersect.

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