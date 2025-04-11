Mpumalanga mom, daughter ‘killed’ granny over insurance payout

A 40-year-old Mpumalanga mom is in police custody for allegedly working with her 26-year-old daughter to murder her 83-year-old mother — reportedly to cash in on insurance policies.

The case has sent shockwaves through Bushbuckridge. It echoes the infamous Rosemary Ndlovu case, who was jailed for insurance murders of her family members.

The old woman, Mandenane Emmie Maunye, was killed in March this year. Her daughter, who cannot be named until she has appeared in court, was arrested this week. She was arrested along with her daughter, the deceased’s granddaughter, Lebo Magopane.

Plotted murder with fake pastor

They are accused of plotting the murder with a man who posed as a pastor.

The suspect was identified as 25-year-old Polite Thapelo Khoza. He was originally arrested in December 2024 for housebreaking and theft in Mataffin near Nelspruit. Further investigation linked him to kidnapping, arson, and Maunye’s death.

“The suspect is the third individual to be brought before the court in relation to this case. Two other suspects, a male and a female, appeared in the same court on Thursday and were remanded in custody,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdhluli.

“Upon further scrutiny, it was revealed that the death of Mandenane Emmie Maunye in March 2025 was orchestrated, allegedly by her daughter, the suspect due to appear in court today, as well as her granddaughter, by the name of Lebo Magopane, aged 26.”

Suspects remain in custody

Khoza and Magopane appeared in the Acornhoek Magistrate’s Court and remain in custody. Their case returns to court on Tuesday, April 15.

The 40-year-old mother will appear in the same court later on Friday.

Acting Provincial Commissioner Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi applauded the Crime Intelligence and detective teams, noting a troubling trend of murders tied to insurance claims.

“We urge the public to report suspicions early. The police will continue to follow every lead to ensure justice,” he said.

