Mpumalanga municipality to pay up to R410K for low-skill jobs

A Mpumalanga municipality is offering permanent jobs that pay as much as R24 898 a month to candidates with a grade 10 as a minimum education requirement.

This has sparked outrage in the community of Thaba Chweu local municipality in Mashishing (formerly Lydenburg), which is already burdened by broken infrastructure and collapsing service delivery.

This occurs in the midst of an investigation into claims that Mzwakhe Mogane, the senior manager of the municipality, lacks a matric certificate.

In Thaba Chweu, which is led by mayor Fridda Nkadimeng, a grade 10 certificate can unlock salaries above what many university graduates currently earn.

Jobs that do not require a matric

Recently, the municipality posted job openings with a minimum qualification of grade 10 or ABET (Adult Basic Education and Training).

Candidates without matric are being offered permanent municipal jobs paying as much as R24 898 a month. The salary packages on offer rival some office jobs held by tertiary-qualified professionals.

One of the posts is for an assistant plumber with grade 10 and a plumbing certificate. The post pays between R261 516 and R298 785 annually, equal to nearly R25 000 per month.

Another post is for an assistant road marker requiring grade 10 and a driver’s licence. It pays up to R225 169 per year, or R18 764 per month.

A dispatcher position requires only grade 10 and a driver’s licence, with an annual salary reaching R200 281, which equals R16 690 per month.

Also advertised is an assistant electrician post requiring grade 11 or N2 while still studying. It pays as much as R298 785 annually, just like the plumbing post.

Premier promises to act

However, the most shocking job advertisement was that of the full electrician post, also requiring grade 11 plus a trade certificate and paying up to R410 698 a year — which is R34 224 every month.

Meanwhile, the clock is ticking for Mogane. The complaint was submitted to Mpumalanga premier Mandla Ndlovu’s office, which promised to act within seven working days.

The deadline for a response falls on Thursday, and provincial government spokesperson George Mthethwa confirmed that the complaint was received on April 2.

Last week, municipal spokesperson Themba Sibiya defended the municipality’s job criteria and hiring processes, saying appointments follow legislation and that skills audits started in July 2022.

He insisted that the process was not targeting anyone but aimed at identifying skills gaps.

However, critics remain unconvinced.

They accuse the municipality of promoting mediocrity through what they call a “grade 10 culture”.

Varsity graduates do not have jobs

Thaba Chweu Service Delivery Forum chairperson Nukeri Maseko told Sunday World that the pattern is disturbing and unacceptable.

“We are shocked. Someone with grade 10 and a driver’s licence earns R24 000? University graduates are sitting at home while unqualified people draw government salaries.

“It’s an Easter festival for the underqualified but a funeral for service delivery,” Maseko said.

Maseko said some of the advertised posts fall under the northern areas. These are the same areas where Mogane is unit manager.

According to Maseko, it is absurd that positions are posted under a manager who is allegedly unmatriculated.

Mogane oversees service delivery in Moremela, Leroro, and Matibidi.

Meanwhile, Ntsako Mkhabela, the EFF member of the provincial legislature (MPL), tabled a motion for a province-wide municipal skills audit.

The motion received support from the DA, the uMkhonto weSizwe Party, and Freedom Front Plus. Mkhabela said Thaba Chweu is an example of how cadre deployment has failed.

“As we speak, comrades in Thaba Chweu are unlawfully extending acting positions. This is bleeding the municipal purse beyond repair,” said Mkhabela.

“Incompetent cadres must be replaced with skilled professionals who can do the job.”

FF Plus backs audit motion

Additionally, she brought up the case of Zwelo Masilela, who for years held a senior municipal position at Mbombela local municipality without the necessary qualifications.

Masilela only obtained a journalism diploma in 2021.

FF Plus MPL Werner Weber supported the audit motion. “In municipalities, to do the job, you need skilled people,” said Weber, warning against hiring people based on political connections.

Maseko stated that the forum will keep an eye on events and insist on responsibility.

“The message Thaba Chweu is sending is clear: forget varsity degrees; just get grade 10, a licence, and a plumber’s card.

“Then go get your Easter bonus. As we watch this grade 10 gravy train closely, we are comforted that the premier is taking action,” said Maseko.

Visit SW’s YouTube Channel for our video content