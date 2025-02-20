Mpumalanga pastor caught in ‘possession’ of gold-bearing material

A 40-year-old Barberton-based pastor and a 37-year-old man have been apprehended by the police after they were allegedly caught in possession of gold-bearing material (GBM).

Gold bearing material means gold ore, concentrate, or other material that is of economic value primarily on account of its gold and silver contents.

Police said that they started following up after a tip-off about the pair driving a silver car along the R38 Road.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane confirmed the matter. He said when police stopped the man’s car and searched it, they discovered R9, 200 in cash and roughly 60 grams of GBM, which had an estimated street value of R60, 000.

Ndubane added that the items as well as the vehicle were confiscated for further investigation.

“The two suspects were charged for possession of gold-bearing materials,” Ndubane added.

Local police also patrolled the R40 Road in Barberton and the R38 Road in Sheba. Additionally, they found that two Zimbabweans were in South Africa without proper documentation.

“It was during this time when the astute members apprehended two Zimbabwean nationals, aged 25 and 27, for alleged contravention of the Immigration Act. This after discovering that they did not have valid documentation to be in the country.

“Members also went to Verulam Village to conduct further disruptive operations. It was in this area where they seized two gas cylinders that were found abandoned,” added Ndubane.

He revealed that the four suspects are expected to appear at the Barberton Magistrate’s Court soon. They will appear on charges of possession of GBM as well as contravention of the Immigration Act.

Another pastor caught with stolen vehicle

In November 2024, another pastor, his driver, and four other people were arrested for possession of a reported stolen vehicle in Nelspruit.

According to police, the group was spotted in a vehicle with six occupants coming from a dam. The vehicle, a Toyota Corolla with only one registration plate in front, was reported stolen at Maake SAPS in Lipompo Province back in 2011.

The 42-year-old pastor claimed ownership of the vehicle and indicated that he bought it from a private seller in Acornhoek. All six people were arrested for possession of a reported stolen vehicle.

