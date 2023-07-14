Mpumalanga police on the hunt for gun-crazy murderers

The police in Mpumalanga are searching for suspects who randomly opened fire at a liquor outlet in Dwarsloop in Nelspruit killing two people on Thursday.

According to reports, one of the victim was at the liquor outlet for leisure. After buying some beverages, he allegedly went to join friends who were sitting outside.

It was at that point that a group of armed men emerged and shot him multiple times. The victim succumbed to his injuries on the scene.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said: “A stone throw away, the lifeless body of another victim estimated to be 35 years of age from Shatale, Thabakgolo was found with a bullet wound on his back.

“It is also alleged that after the random shooting, another victim who was seated in his Toyota Hilux was kidnapped and his vehicle hijacked by a group of suspects.

“He was allegedly dropped off along the way and left to fend for himself whilst the suspects drove off with his vehicle.”

Police are pleading with members of the community to assist track down the culprits.a

Provincial police commissioner in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Manamela, vowed that the police will not rest until the attackers have been brought to book.

