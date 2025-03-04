Mpumalanga premier names new boss to lead administration

Mpumalanga’s newly appointed director-general, Maggie Skhosana, has officially assumed office, stepping into a crucial leadership role that will see her overseeing the province’s ambitious development agenda.

Welcoming her on her first day in office on Monday, premier Mandla Ndlovu expressed confidence in her ability to steer the provincial administration toward clean governance and economic growth.

In her previous role as municipal manager at Nkangala district municipality in Middelburg, Skhosana was instrumental in achieving and maintaining clean audits, a standard that Ndlovu wants to replicate across all departments and municipalities.

“Ms Skhosana’s achievements are well-documented. She has set a record of achieving clean audits at the district,” Ndlovu stated.

“This experience will work in our favour in our determination to increase the number of departments and municipalities with similar achievements in the province.”

Economic and infrastructure projects

With a strong background in municipal governance, Skhosana arrives at a pivotal moment as the Mpumalanga government embarks on large-scale economic and infrastructure projects outlined in the State of the Province Address last week.

These include the Mpumalanga International Fresh Produce Market, major road upgrades, mining and industrial expansion, and renewable energy investments.

The 2025-2029 medium-term development plan has set an ambitious goal of achieving 80% clean audits across government departments, a challenge that Skhosana is expected to lead.

Her arrival also comes as the province seeks to accelerate infrastructure investments, particularly in roads, water services, and economic zones.

The premier has emphasized public-private partnerships to drive development, and Skhosana’s experience in municipal finance and governance will be critical in ensuring effective implementation.

Acknowledging the role of former acting director-general Peter Nyoni, Ndlovu commended his leadership during the transitional period.

“Your leadership experience during the transition period is highly appreciated. You brought the much-needed stability in a space that is complex and guided the entire provincial government towards a good performance,” he said.

Nyoni’s tenure helped maintain administrative continuity, ensuring that key projects, including service delivery and economic recovery strategies, were not derailed.

Driving inclusive growth

For Skhosana, actions will speak louder than words. She has vowed to lead the administration in executing the province’s priorities.

“My tenure will be characterised by guiding the 7th administration to achieve the key priorities of driving inclusive growth and job creation, tackling the high cost of living and poverty, as well as building a capable, ethical, and developmental state,” she said.

She further emphasised her work ethic and leadership philosophy, stating: “My ideology of doing more and talking less will be the anchor point of my commitment.”

With billions in investment projects lined up, including the Nkomazi special economic zone and large-scale agricultural initiatives, Skhosana’s leadership will be central to ensuring that policies translate into tangible economic opportunities for Mpumalanga residents.

As the new director-general takes the reins, all eyes will be on whether her track record in clean governance and financial oversight will help propel Mpumalanga into a new era of accountability, efficiency, and economic growth.

