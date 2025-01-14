Mpumalanga surpasses 60% pass in maths for first time in 30 years

Mpumalanga’s rise in matric results reached historic heights, with several schools and circuits more than doubling their success rates.

Despite being the third-lowest performing province, its 84.99% pass rate marks a significant 7.99% improvement from 2023.

“This is a good story to tell,” said Education MEC Cathy Dlamini during the announcement ceremony in Middelburg.

The province achieved its most historic feat in mathematics, surpassing 60% for the first time in three decades.

For the first time in 30 years

“For the first time since 1994, the province passed over 60% of learners in mathematics,” Dlamini announced proudly.

“This historic milestone underscores the dedication and hard work of our teachers, learners, and all stakeholders,” she added.

The 2024 matric class exceeded expectations, with 54,567 learners passing out of 64,201 candidates who wrote the exams.

“What is exciting is that 27, 885 learners qualify to register for bachelor programmes. This is a significant improvement,” Dlamini said.

Bachelor passes surged by 27.8%, up from 21, 819 in 2023. This while distinctions skyrocketed to 23, 310, compared to 16, 162 last year.

One of the most outstanding achievements came from the 58 schools that achieved a 100% pass rate. More than doubling the 24 schools that did so in 2023.

True turnaround

“This incredible increase shows how interventions are paying off,” said Dlamini. “We are witnessing a true turnaround.”

Madoda Secondary School in Siyabuswa set a shining example by more than doubling its pass rate. It improved by 62% to reach 90.9%.

Siyabuswa 2 Circuit demonstrated a dramatic turnaround, leaping from 61% in 2023 to 86.9% this year.

“Siyabuswa 2 is the most improved circuit, with an incredible 26% leap,” Dlamini announced to resounding applause.

Boarding schools made history

Boarding schools also made history. Thaba Chweu Boarding School rose from 63.6% in 2023 to 97.6% in 2024.

The eMakhazeni Boarding School also saw a dramatic improvement. It climbed from 46.4% last year to 77.1% this year.

“Shongwe Boarding School reached 98.4%. Izimbali Boarding School achieved its first-ever 100% pass rate,” said Dlamini.

Ehlanzeni District emerged as the best-performing district, with an 88.43% pass rate. And Bohlabela led in improvements.

“Bohlabela rose by 9.5%, moving from 69.1% in 2023 to 78.6% this year,” Dlamini said with pride.

Dlamini credited these achievements to a collective effort by learners, teachers, and communities. They were all working toward excellence.

Mpumalanga’s 2024 matric results reflect a province on the rise. This proving that consistent efforts and targeted interventions can create lasting impact.

