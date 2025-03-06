Mpumalanga tourism authority condemns Mathumbu’s murder

The Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency (MTPA) has condemned the brutal murder of well-known conservationist, pastor, and politician Dr Ezrom Mathumbu.

Mathumbu, who served as a hospitality manager in the Kruger National Park for nearly 20 years, was gunned down on Wednesday evening in Mkhuhlu, outside Hazyview, while driving from a meeting at the park.

“We are very disappointed at such acts of brutality, especially against one of our very own tourism stalwarts. As a bio-conservation community, we are devastated at what happened to Dr Mathumbu,” MTPA chairperson Victor Mashego told Sunday World.

Mashego said the tourism sector needed experienced figures like Mathumbu, who dedicated his life to inspiring communities to rise above their circumstances.

Well-known storyteller

Mathumbu was a well-known storyteller who motivated Kruger National Park employees with the theme Indlopfu ya Hina (this is our elephant).

The metaphor tells the story of a man who dug a ditch into which an elephant fell. He then invited community members to help rescue the elephant. During the rescue mission, the community sang in unison, saying Indlopfu ya Hina.

However, when the elephant was halfway out, the man changed his tune to Indlopfu ya Mina [this is my elephant].

“Upon hearing his selfish song, the community withdrew their support. This pattern repeated twice more before the man realised he could do nothing without the community.

“This story has helped the KNP [Kruger National Park] become one of the best tourism offerings in the country in the spirit of working together.

“For us to lose such an experienced contributor towards bioconservation in our area is a shocking loss,” Mashego said.

“We urge the police to work around the clock to bring the perpetrators to book. We also send our deepest condolences to the family of Mathumbu and the colleagues and tourists he has worked with for many years.”

Shot multiple times

After spending 17 years as a hospitality manager, Mathumbu transitioned into business consulting and became a well-known motivational speaker on Limpopo’s SABC radio station Munghana Lonene until 2024.

He was killed while serving as a district member of ActionSA.

According to provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdhluli, the incident occurred on the R536 Road at Cork Trust, between Mkhuhlu and Kruger National Park, in the Bushbuckridge local municipality.

“The victim has been identified as Dr Ezrom Mathumbu. He was driving his Toyota GD-6 bakkie at Cork near Mkhuhlu when he was fatally shot multiple times in an apparent attack,” Mdhluli said.

“Nothing appears to have been taken during the incident, and police recovered some cartridges of a rifle at the scene. Paramedics unfortunately certified the victim dead on the scene.”

ActionSA demands justice

Mdhluli said no suspects had been arrested yet.

“The motive behind this senseless killing remains unknown. A dedicated team of investigative experts under the leadership of the acting provincial commissioner of SAPS in Mpumalanga, Major-General [Dr] Zeph Mkhwanazi, has been tasked with unravelling the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident and bringing the perpetrators to justice swiftly,” he added.

ActionSA provincial leader Thoko Mashiane confirmed that Mathumbu was recently unveiled as a member of the party.

“ActionSA is outraged by this senseless act of violence and demands swift justice. Dr Mathumbu was an actionair and the regional chairperson in Bohlabela district,” she said.

“Our deepest condolences go to his family and the entire ActionSA family.”

