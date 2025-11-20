Mpumalanga tourism boss Mduduzi Vilakazi quits in middle of disciplinary showdown

Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency (MTPA) CEO Mduduzi Vilakazi has resigned while facing a disciplinary hearing over mismanagement allegations linked to a multimillion-rand project at the Barberton Makhonjwa Mountain World Heritage Site.

The interim board confirmed the resignation on Thursday, saying Vilakazi exited shortly after the disciplinary hearing began on October 29.

He had already been on precautionary suspension when he submitted his resignation.

MTPA acting spokesperson Thomas Msiza said the board accepted his resignation without delay.

Work to continue uninterrupted

“The interim board confirms that Mr Vilakazi tendered his resignation voluntarily during the disciplinary process, and the agency accepted it with immediate effect,” Msiza said.

According to the statement, Vilakazi waived his notice period and officially left the agency on November 3, signalling the end of the inquiry before its findings could be finalised.

Msiza said there would be no leadership vacuum following Vilakazi’s sudden exit.

“We want to assure stakeholders and the tourism community that continuity remains intact. The agency’s work continues without interruption under the stewardship of the acting CEO,” Msiza said.

He confirmed that the agency is positioning itself for stability and oversight.

“Our focus now is on strengthening governance and ensuring that the MTPA stays true to its mandate of promoting tourism development and sustainable conservation in Mpumalanga,” he said, adding that Lemmy Mdluli will continue to serve as acting CEO.

DA wants pension fund frozen

However, the DA has warned that Vilakazi’s resignation must not automatically entitle him to a pension payout.

The party called upon the MTPA to withhold all retirement benefits until every aspect of the disciplinary matter has been concluded, even if Vilakazi opts to resign before its completion.

“The DA calls for the MTPA to freeze the pension fund of its former CEO, Mduduzi Vilakazi, until all allegations of collusion, corruption, and financial misconduct against him are cleared,” said Trudie Grovè-Morgan, the DA spokesperson on finance, economic development, and tourism.

“We acknowledge that the MTPA has accepted Vilakazi’s resignation, but we also want them to freeze his pension fund until the allegations against him are dealt with and cleared.”

The party threatened to ask President Cyril Ramaphosa to make a proclamation for the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate all allegations levelled against Vilakazi.

“The DA is in possession of the forensic report, and we will hand it over to the SIU to do its investigation on the matter—since the MTPA is reluctant to open a criminal case against Vilakazi, as recommended by the forensic investigators.”

