Mpumalanga tourism bosses happy as poacher gets 11 years in jail

Mpumalanga tourism officials have applauded convicted poacher Elias Sithole’s landmark sentence.

Sithole (42), of Mkhuhlu, close to Hazyview, was found guilty and given a sentence of 11 years in prison on Thursday by the Skukuza regional court.

He was found in possession of knives, ammunition, a hunting rifle, and a weapon that had its serial number taken off of it.

“This is a victory for the tourism sector,” said Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency chairperson Victor Mashego.

“The direct imprisonment sentence sends a message not only to would-be poachers but also to our international tourists who want to feel safe when they visit our parks.”

The Skukuza regional court found Sithole guilty on several charges, including conspiracy to commit an offence.

Additionally, he was found guilty of illegally possessing firearms and ammunition as well as being armed to commit a crime.

According to Mashego, the sentence recognised the hard work of the courts, police, and rangers.

“We would like to express our appreciation to the courts, police, and our rangers,” Mashego said.

Police praised for their work

It is crucial to emphasise how much we value the hours they work. We are aware that investigators occasionally put their lives in danger in an effort to apprehend dangerous poachers,” he said.

“When we reflect on successful arrests, fair court processes, and convictions, we feel grateful. Our message to criminals involved in such: we are warning you. No stone will be left unturned until you face the wrath of the law.”

Monica Nyuswa, a spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), stated that Sithole was taken into custody in Skukuza on January 23, 2020.

He was driving a suspicious vehicle when SANParks field rangers stopped him. At that point, two men jumped out of the vehicle and ran away.

The two managed to flee as the rangers pursued them, and a search of the car revealed damning evidence.

The rangers found a rifle, hunting knives, and ammunition, and Sithole was arrested on the spot. During the trial, he pleaded not guilty. However, his fingerprints were found on the rifle.

NPA welcomes the sentence

State prosecutor Lot Mgiba led the case with clarity and precision, and the field rangers gave strong evidence.

Sithole received sentences ranging from one to six years for each charge. Some sentences will run concurrently while others run consecutively, making his effective jail time 11 years without the option of a fine.

He was also declared unfit to possess a firearm under the Firearms Control Act.

The NPA welcomed the sentence, saying it reaffirmed the government’s resolve to protect endangered wildlife.

“Poaching remains a serious threat to biodiversity. The courts are critical to preserving wildlife for generations to come,” said Nyuswa.

