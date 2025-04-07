Mpumalanga university appoints new vice-chancellor  

The University of Mpumalanga (UMP) has appointed acclaimed feminist scholar and higher education leader, Prof Thenjiwe Meyiwa, as its new vice-chancellor.

Her appointment was confirmed by the university council, with the official media announcement made on Friday.

Prof Meyiwa is set to assume the role on October 1, succeeding founding vice-chancellor Prof Thoko Mayekiso, who has led the university since its establishment in 2014.

Among her immediate priorities, Prof Meyiwa is expected to iron out UMP’s strained relationship with NSFAS ahead of the 2026 academic year, following a turbulent start to 2025.

The university faced serious challenges including delays in student registration, the non-payment of accommodation allowances, and debt-related exclusions – issues that left hundreds of students in limbo and more than 150 landlords unpaid for months.

These NSFAS-related difficulties have since prompted parliamentary scrutiny, the appointment of a new NSFAS board, and a public commitment to restore trust and clear backlogs.

Prof Meyiwa will be expected to ensure smoother coordination between the university and the national scheme to prevent a repeat of the crisis.

UMP council chairperson Sabelo Mahlalela described her appointment as a major step forward.

“As the council, we are pleased to welcome Prof Meyiwa as the new vice-chancellor of UMP. Guided by our institutional statute and policies, the appointment is the result of a vigorous selection process… We believe this is a new chapter to build on the success we have had in the last decade.”

Prof Meyiwa brings an illustrious academic track record and a wealth of executive experience in the higher education sector.

She currently serves as vice-principal for research, postgraduate studies, innovation, and commercialisation at the University of South Africa, a role she has held since 2018.

She previously served as institutional registrar at the Durban University of Technology and as research director at the Human Sciences Research Council.

A respected academic, she is widely recognised for her work in gender studies, indigenous knowledge systems, and self-study research.

She is also known for her advocacy of transformative leadership and innovation in academia.

Reacting to her appointment, she said: “I am honoured to join the University of Mpumalanga and to contribute to the realisation of its vision. I look forward to collaborating with the entire university community to advance our goals and make a meaningful, positive impact on society.”

UMP, one of South Africa’s youngest public universities, was officially established in 2014 and has grown steadily under Prof Mayekiso’s stewardship.

From an initial intake of 140 students, it now offers a diverse range of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, supported by modern infrastructure in Mbombela and Siyabuswa.

Prof Mayekiso, who will step down at the end of September, is lauded for her visionary leadership, having overseen the university’s formative years. With degrees from the University of Fort Hare and the Free University of Berlin, she previously held executive posts at institutions including the University of the Witwatersrand and Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University.

Her tenure, while marked by academic growth and infrastructure expansion, has not been without controversy. In recent years, she faced resistance from youth and business groups in Mbombela, who accused the university of excluding local service providers and side-lining unemployed graduates.

A protest memorandum submitted earlier this year demanded her removal and called for greater economic inclusion of Mpumalanga residents in university procurement and employment opportunities.

However, her stepping down has nothing to do with the protests and is simply the natural conclusion of her term of office.

UMP spokesperson Tlangelani Ubisi praised Mayekiso, saying the institution is grateful for her service.

“The transition marks a significant moment in the history of the University of Mpumalanga as it moves towards its Vision 2030 goals with renewed momentum and a dynamic new leader at the helm.”

