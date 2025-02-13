Mpumalanga’s R2bn fresh produce market to unlock global markets

Farmers in Mpumalanga are set to benefit from unprecedented access to global markets following the imminent launch of the Mpumalanga International Fresh Produce Market (MIFPM) in April.

Premier Mandla Ndlovu assured President Cyril Ramaphosa during Tuesday’s State of the Nation Address debate in parliament, Cape Town, that the R2-billion facility will open in April.

He said the market, based in Mbombela, will give small-scale farmers direct access to buyers, removing middlemen and unfair pricing.

“The province plans to launch the Mpumalanga International Fresh Produce Market by April 2025,” Ndlovu said.

The provincial government is securing international trade agreements to expand export opportunities for farmers.

Ndlovu said the market will support 150 000 small-scale farmers and create 115 000 jobs at the farm level.

Additionally, it will create 156 direct jobs at the market and integrate 1 600 small, micro, and medium enterprises into the supply chain.

The market will serve as a gateway to global supply chains, linking Mpumalanga farmers to major markets.

In January, Ndlovu sent a delegation to China to prepare export agreements that will benefit small farmers.

“We are engaging with international partners, including Oman and China, to build trading relations and explore markets for agricultural products.”

Food safety standards

The MIFPM is a modern, multi-level facility designed to enhance the local produce industry. It features temperature-controlled storage, loading docks, and vendor areas to support efficient trade and distribution.

The energy-efficient design incorporates natural light and ventilation to reduce reliance on artificial lighting and cooling.

The market includes offices, meeting rooms, and a canteen for vendors and staff. A sculptural pedestrian bridge connects the main market to a processing facility and public transport hub.

The facility meets food safety standards, offering washing, preparation, and storage areas to ensure quality and hygiene in fresh produce sales.

In a previous speech, Ndlovu said: “This initiative is not just about selling vegetables and fruits — it is about economic transformation, sustainability, and creating long-term opportunities for our people.”

The Department of Agriculture, the National Agricultural Marketing Council, and the Agricultural Produce Agents Council are working with Mpumalanga to position MIFPM as a global hub.

“The Mpumalanga International Fresh Produce Market is designed to provide a trading platform for local, national, and international export for our farmers to grow their businesses,” said Ndlovu.

Mpumalanga has secured a market operator to manage the facility and improve fresh produce trading.

Allegations of mismanagement

The market has been in development for over a decade, delayed by budget overruns and mismanagement.

The Mpumalanga Economic Growth Agency, which is responsible for the project, faces mismanagement allegations from the DA over water and electricity issues.

Despite concerns, Ndlovu insists that the market will open on schedule and change Mpumalanga’s agricultural landscape.

“The MIFPM is more than just a facility — it is the future of agriculture in Mpumalanga,” said Ndlovu.

By creating a centralised trading platform, it will remove barriers for small farmers, boosting economic growth.

“This market forms part of the urgently needed large-scale investment in agriculture to lift the provincial economy,” he said.

The project aligns with Mpumalanga’s vision to become a leading agricultural hub, leveraging fertile soils and global trade networks.

