Mshololo brings up controversial second docket in Meyiwa trial

The controversial second docket that was opened in 2019, in which the house occupants are cited as possible suspects in the murder of Senzo Meyiwa, resurfaced during cross-examination on Thursday.

Meyiwa’s friend Tumelo Madlala witnessed the alleged intrusion which led to the untimely death of Meyiwa, his childhood friend.

Madlala was in the company of Meyiwa’s then-girlfriend singer Kelly Khumalo and her sister Zandie, their mother Makhumalo, Zandie’s former partner Longwe Thwala, and another acquaintance of Meyiwa, Mthokozisi Thwala.

Additionally, it has been stated in court proceedings that Kelly’s children were also in the house.

Advocate Zandile Mshololo, the defence lawyer for one of the five men currently being tried for the murder, asked Madlala if he is aware of Vosloorus Cas 375/1/2019 and that he could possibly be charged for Meyiwa’s murder.

It was revealed during the previous trial that the docket in question names the people who were in the house when Meyiwa was shot and killed in an alleged intrusion.

The docket also stipulates possible charges that could be preferred against the people who were in the house on the evening of October 26 2014.

Mshololo clarified: “To put it differently, the correspondence states that the director of public prosecutions has not rejected the possibility of prosecuting and a decision is still pending.”

Although he was aware of the second dossier, Madlala expressed his impatience for a determination to be made.

“I hear that very well and I am waiting for it,” he said.

Mshololo also revealed that Meyiwa had no pulse upon arrival at the hospital. She questioned Madlala, seeking to know whether he was cognisant.

Asked Mshololo: “There is a statement by a nurse who says the deceased was not breathing and had no pulse on arrival. Did you notice that?”

Madlala responded: “I did not have the time to check those signs. All I was concerned about was whether they would be able to assist him.”

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Ntanzi, Mthobisi Ncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa, and Sifisokuhle Ntuli are on trial for Meyiwa’s murder. They have all pleaded not guilty.

A new witness is expected to take the stand when the trial continues on Friday.

