MTBPS| Fikile Mbalula hails R10bn fuel relief as one for the people

The ANC has welcomed the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) as one that was crafted to consider the effects of the high cost of living that South Africans are battling with.

Mbalula said the former liberation movement was particularly pleased with announcements regarding fuel price relief amidst skyrocketing crude oil prices owing to the war in Iran.

According to Mbalula, the intervention made by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana and his team at National Treasury would come in handy to cushion South Africans of all classes.

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Not only those with vehicles they use to travel to work everyday will feel some relief but the interventions would also arrest the rise in food prices, which is often affected by rising fuel prices due to the transportation of the items to many retail stores across the country.

Fuel relief a game changer

Godongwana announced a R10-billion fuel levy relief, which Mbalula says will go a long way to protect every social grant, grow the social wage, increase local government’s share of government spending to 10% for the first time.

READ: MTBPS | Treasury sets aside R10bn to ease fuel price pain

“The ANC welcomes the reduction in fuel levies as immediate relief for households and businesses facing the consequences of higher international oil prices. When conflict far beyond our borders drives up the price of oil, its effects are felt at the local fuel pump, on the supermarket shelf and in the cost of travelling to work,” said Mbalula during a media engagement at the party headquaters on Pixley KaSeme Street in Joburg CBD.

“Bread, maize and chicken must be transported to shops, while millions of workers depend on taxis and other transport to earn a living.

“From 4 November to 1 December 2026, the diesel levy will be reduced by R3 per litre and the petrol levy by R1.50 per litre. From 1 December 2026 to 5 January 2027, relief will continue through reductions of R1.50 per litre for diesel and R1 per litre for petrol,” he added.

“Together, these measures will return R10-billion to the people at the fuel pump during the period when families travel home and trading activity intensifies. Lower diesel costs ease the burden on the trucks that transport essential goods, helping to protect the price of food on the shelf.”

Municipalities must account for public funds expenditure

Mbalula also lauded Godongwana for announcing that an additional R21.8-billion will be allocated to the local government equitable share.

He believes this will help strengthen support for basic services, including water, sanitation, electricity and refuse removal, in sub-urban areas, towns, townships and villages.

READ: MTBPS | Madlanga Commission at centre of R516m budget allocation

“The ANC recognises, however, that money alone cannot resolve the failures of local government. Too many municipalities receive resources without delivering the services communities deserve.

“Increased allocations must, therefore, be matched by capable administration, accountability and visible improvements in people’s lives.”

The ANC also impressed that women and children have not been left behind, with Godongwana announcing the provision of R3.8-billion for more than 3 500 new social workers, which Mbalula says will strengthen support for vulnerable people and those confronting violence and abuse.

“The expansion of sexual offences courts from 55 to 101, together with increased provision for survivor care centres supporting survivors of rape, strengthens the institutions through which justice, care and protection must be delivered.”