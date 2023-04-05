Mthatha doctor’s estranged husband denied bail

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has managed to oppose the release on bail of Siphiwo Mngxali, estranged husband of a Mthatha doctor.

This after the 51-year-old trended on social media recently after his daughter reported on his hostility and abuse towards his family.

On Wednesday, the court agreed with the prosecutor’s submissions that Mngxali failed to provide evidence that it is in the interest of justice for him to be released on bail.

Mngxali faces two counts of attempted murder, theft, and breach of a protection order.

NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the court found that the prosecution had been able to place Mngxali at the scene of the alleged crimes through several witnesses, including an affidavit from his estranged wife who is allegedly in hiding fearing for her life.

“The court rejected his contention and stressed that he was a danger to his family, the witnesses and himself, as evidence was led that he had threatened to kill his entire family and commit suicide,” said Tyali.

In February 2023, Mngxali and his accomplice allegedly stole items including television sets and bar fridges from a property operating as a BnB establishment in Fort Gale.

During the alleged theft, shots were fired towards a helper and her husband who were sleeping in the property.

Prior to the alleged theft, his estranged wife had been granted an interim protection order by the court preventing him from entering these premises.

The case has been postponed to May 5 pending further investigations.

