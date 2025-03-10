Mufasa wants to fill up another stadium to shut y’all up

MacG really triggered Cassper Nyovest when he suggested he should leave the industry while still hot.

One thing we know about Mufasa is that he loves a challenge. He has already conquered FNB Stadium like it was just another gig and his #FillUp has reached greater heights since.

He now asks which stadium he should fill up and the question is, should he set his sights on an international stadium? What more does South Africa want to see?

It’s possibly a certain comment from Chilling with MacG’s famous podcast that got him triggered and got people talking.

MacG, known for his brutal takes on life, dropped a bombshell when he suggested that Cassper should “leave the mic before the mic leaves him”. Yikes! That must have stung. While many fans were quick to defend Cassper, pointing out his impeccable ability to fill stadiums and still deliver bangers, some possibly couldn’t help but wonder if MacG has a point.

Is Cassper’s reign winding down or is he still fit for another fill up? I don’t think MacG meant his comment in a silly manner though.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content