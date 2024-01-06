MultiChoice partners with KingMakers to launch SuperSportBet

The MultiChoice Group, the owner of the Africa’s premier pay TV channel DSTv has partnered with Nigerian company KingMakers to launch SuperSportBet. The partnership will result in a ground-breaking betting platform set to revolutionise the sports betting experience for fans across South Africa.

KingMakers is the leading sports and digital entertainment platform in Africa that uses innovative technology. The service is delivered online and on agency platforms. It has also developed a new betting platform. This was done to bring more fun and excitement to different sports betting games.

The new platform was officially unveiled on Friday.

Ultimate destination for sports fans

The platform is aimed at being the ultimate destination for sports fans, the betting fraternity, and sports lifestyle enthusiasts.

Calvo Mawela, MultiChoice Group CEO, has expressed his excitement about the partnership. Especially about what the company he leads has entered into with KingMakers.

“We are thrilled to have joined forces with KingMakers to launch this innovative platform. SuperSportBet reflects our commitment to evolve into a platform-based business. The business that is driven by innovation, delivering unparalleled entertainment experiences. We believe SuperSportBet is the ideal platform for fans to augment their sporting experiences,” said Mawela.

SuperSportBet will be competing with brands such as Betway, Hollywoodbets, Gbets, BoyleSports and World Sports Betting.

Through this new formation, SuperSportBet will be positioning itself as the gateway to global sporting excitement. This is where it will be offering an inclusive and dynamic space for every fan to play.

The platform will also brag about an extensive range of global sporting events. These include key sports that are popular and happen frequently. Among them are the leading international and domestic football and rugby competitions.

General manager of SuperSportBet Barrie Swart said: “Sports betting is quickly growing to be a game-changer in the country and on the continent. SuperSportBet will set itself apart in a competitive and saturated market. This will be achieved through this exciting features and its association to a rich brand like SuperSport,”

Recent costly deals for MultiChoice

Despite this new development between MultiChoice and KingMakers, the deal also came at a cost for the pay TV channel company.

A few years ago, the Randburg-based broadcaster found itself on the back foot as it had lost close to more than R1-billion. This was after investing R5.9-billion in BetKing, which later changed its name to KingMakers.

In 2020, MultiChoice bought a 20% shareholding in BetKing for R1.4-billion, which was paid in cash. A year later, the pay TV company increased its shareholding in KingMakers with another 29% shares. This brought the total of the shareholding to 49%. The 49% made MultiChoice to have paid R5.9-billion in the deal.

