Municipal boss’s skeletons creep out of closet in spat with ex-ally

The bromance between a top Northern Cape businessman and the municipal manager of the provincial capital – the Sol Plaatjie Local Municipality in Kimberley – has flamed out

into a bitter public spat.

The closely kept alliance between Joseph Solani of Kapa Koni Investments and municipal head honcho Thapelo Matlala recently went up in flames after Matlala cancelled Kapa Koni’s lucrative multi–million contract, allegedly following Solani’s refusal to twist statements to the Public Protector (PP) in his favour.

Matlala was invited to appear before the PP on May 30, 2023, after concerns were raised about his relationship with the businessman and the alleged “irregular” issuing of the now-cancelled contract.

Sunday World has seen the response Matlala sent to the PP’s Northern Cape office dated June 26, 2023, in which he refers to a May 30, 2023 letter by Adv Lemogang Serwalo headlined, “Investigation into allegations of improper conduct and maladministration relating to irregular processing of payments to service providers by the Sol Plaatjie Municipality in contravention of the National Treasury Circular regulating cession and assignment of contracts (Your reference 7/2 – 105873/23).”

Matlala stated that the municipality had at all times acted in a diligent and lawful manner.

It is alleged that Matlala later provided his PP submissions to the businessman to persuade him to give similar answers – an allegation Matlala denies despite the documents being in the businessman’s possession.

On August 30, 2023, the businessman was called to the PP but allegedly did not stick to the script, and when Matlala got wind of this all hell broke loose.

It is alleged Matlala then cancelled the Kapa Koni contract and threatened Solani’s life.

A criminal case was subsequently opened at the Kimberley police station.

In turn, Kapa Koni allegedly declared a dispute to which the municipality acceded by signing an adjudication agreement in favour of Kapa Koni.

However, it has since been established that Matlala rejected the award and has since appointed external attorneys to pursue the appeal.

This is further indication of how this relationship, which in the beginning was allegedly so close that Solani could submit names of candidates he wanted the municipality to appoint to critical senior positions, including the project manager of the R2.5-billion Bulk Facility for Infrastructure project to refurbish and repair the municipality’s ageing water supply infrastructure.

It is alleged that even Matlala’s appointment was facilitated by the businessman. Another allegation the municipal manager has denied.

However, Solani and another former director and acting municipal manager of the municipality, Phetolo Sithole, insist that Matlala’s appointment was irregular.

“We have proof of all the meetings that were held prior to his appointment and the relevant venues, if he denies it,” said Solani.

A previous auditor-general report revealed that Matlala and Solani were once co-directors of private company, Teemaneng Printers, before the former joined the municipality.

Matlala admitted to this but added that the company never traded, and hence he received no financial benefit from it.

Even so, a source within the municipality, who asked not to be named, said the two remained allied and that at times Matlala would aggressively advocate for the municipality to appoint Kapa Koni speedily under threat of “consequences”.

“Matlala would even go to the extent of writing official letters to the local bank manager where Kapa Koni’s account is held to grant or extend their credit facilities.”

Sunday World has seen the letter to Standard Bank.

When approached for comment, Solani said while he could confirm the story, the matter was “sub judice” because it was coming up before court soon.

Instead, he showed us a letter of demand issued in July this year to Matlala’s office, which referred to adjudication between Kapa Koni and the municipality

“On 21 July 2025, the appointed adjudicator, Mr Clive Wilson, issued a binding decision in our client’s favour, directing that: (a) The municipality must pay R6 126 107, inclusive of VAT, for works completed under the contract. (b) The municipality must reimburse R126 518, inclusive of VAT, for adjudication costs paid by our client.”

The letter states that R6 874 288 must be paid within 14 calendar days, and failure to pay would lead to an application to the high court for the adjudication decision to be made an order of court. Matlala was asked why he appointed Kapa Koni even though it had apparently not responded to the bid advertisement.

He said Kapa Koni was not appointed, but rather a partial cession and assignment agreement was given to it based on advice from the project manager.

When additional questions were sent to him for further comment, he claimed media harassment and then went silent.

