Municipal official’s PA nabbed for stealing tender documents

A personal assistant (PA) to suspended senior official at Ratlou municipality in North West has been apprehended by the Hawks.

This after he allegedly stole tender documents and original invoices for a tender that is under investigation.

The Hawks found the 27-year-old suspect at Delareyville on Thursday and took him in for the alleged theft and defeating the ends of justice.

Police spokesperson Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso said the tender documents that went missing were allegedly stolen by the man in March.

“The suspect allegedly stole tender documents and original invoices for a tender that is under investigation. He allegedly stole them after the investigator requested for the documents in question,” said Rikhotso.

“The tender forms part of an ongoing investigation by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation.”

Meanwhile, the suspended senior municipality official linked to the tender will appear in the Atamelang magistrate’s court soon.

