Municipality enters third month without mayor as ANC factions bicker over candidate

The tiny KwaZulu-Natal Midlands local municipality of Impendle has entered its third month without a mayor as two ANC factions in the area bicker over who should take the position.

The last mayor of the municipality, Buyisani Mlaba, was ousted at the beginning of this month when a dominant faction of the governing party turned against him following a motion brought by the EFF and the IFP.

Mlaba, who did not have a deputy, was left to the wolves by five of his own comrades. They abstained from voting, leaving the EFF (2) and the IFP (2) to have the majority of votes. He (Mlaba) was the only one who voted against the motion.

Series of complaints against mayor

The EFF and IFP justified the motion by claiming that Mlaba does not regularly attend council meetings. They also said he has been providing false information to the media about the municipality’s condition. This was following its failure to pay its staff two months ago.

They also claimed the mayor’s car was involved in accidents, but no reports were sent to the council.

The EFF and IFP further stated that Mlaba has been using the municipal petrol card for cars not authorised by the municipality.

An insider in Mpendle said there is a likelihood that this year will end with the position not filled.

“I don’t see us getting a new mayor anytime soon, as both factions in Impendle are not backing down. One wants Mlaba back, while the other wants him out. The ANC is unable to fire these councillors and pave the way for by-elections. Because they fear that they may lose the wards as trust in the party is at an all-time low,” the source said.

The municipality did not respond when it was asked when the council would convene to elect a new mayor. Also on who is currently acting in the mayoral position.

The ANC in the region first promised to respond. But it later went underground when Sunday World asked about the matter.

ANC vows action on those who abstained

However, it is worth mentioning that early last month, the coordinator of the provincial task team (PTT), Mike Mabuyakhulu, told a media briefing in Durban that they would act against the defiant councillors for abstaining from voting, resulting in the ousting of Mlaba.

On the same day Mabuyakhulu spoke, the councillors held a meeting with the community. This was believed to be a move to mobilise against the ANC, should it fire them and call by-elections.

At the same press conference, Mabuyakhulu was evasive when asked about reports that the ANC intends to appoint convicted killer and correctional services official, Russel Ngubo, to take the position.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content