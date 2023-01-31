Murder accused Livhuwani Madadzhe abandons bail application

Livhuwani Madadzhe abandoned his bail application when he appeared at the Thohoyandou magistrate’s court on Tuesday for the murder of his wife.

The 38-year-old comedian was arrested after his wife opened a domestic violence case against him, said the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). However, he was released on a R1 000 bail.

Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, spokesperson for the NPA, said the deceased was later found in a hole that had been dug up next to a pit toilet.

“On Friday last week, the suspect and the deceased appeared at the Thohoyandou magistrate’s court for a domestic violence case,” said Malabi-Dzhangi.

“The deceased approached the prosecution and the case was disposed of through a mediation process. The following day, the lifeless body of the deceased was discovered.

“It is alleged that the accused killed his 32-year-old wife, Lindelani Nengovhela, and threw her into the hole next to a pit toilet.”

The matter has been postponed to February 23 to allow the police to conduct further investigations. The accused has been remanded in custody.

