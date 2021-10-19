Murder accused MEC to hear outcome of his bail today

Johannesburg- Mbombela Megistrate will today deliver the outcome of the former Mpumalanga MEc’s bail application who is facing two murder charges and one of attempted murder.

Msibi was arrested in connection to two murders and one injury which took place in August.

He has applied to be released on bail.

Msibi was fired from his position as the MEC of agriculture, land reform and environmental affairs.

The ANC in the province also removed him as elections manager and was replaced by former party MP Jabulani Mahlangu.

Anelisa Sibanda