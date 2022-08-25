Murder case of mayor Moses Maluleka postponed

The Collins Chabane Municipality Mayor Moses Maluleka’s murder case has been adjourned for further bail hearing in the Malamulele Magistrate’s Court.

Maluleka was gunned down at his home in Xikudu village in Limpopo in July. His 18-year-old son was wounded during the home invasion.

Two of the murder suspects, Avhatakali Mudau and Wisani Baloyi, appeared in court on Thursday for a bail application but the matter was postponed to August 26. Both remain in custody.

Limpopo National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said: “They are charged with robbery with aggravating circumstances, conspiracy to commit murder, murder, attempted murder, and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

“It is alleged that the accused gained access to the premises of the deceased in the evening and shot him.”

The first two suspects arrested in relation to the murder appeared in court but abandoned their bail application. Their matter was postponed to September 19.

For more crime stories click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author