Murder of a woman by intruders in her house raises alarm

“The victim later succumbed to the injuries. Police have opened a case of murder, and the motive for the killing is currently unknown.”

According to the information the police have gathered so far, the two male suspects were speaking a Nguni language.

The provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe condemned the crime.

“We are deploying all available resources to bring the perpetrators to justice swiftly,” added Hadebe.

Police have asked members of public with further information to contact Sergeant Tebele Mafokoane on 082 414 1610. The public cans also use the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or MySAPS App or go to the nearest police station.