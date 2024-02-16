News

Murder of a woman by intruders in her house raises alarm

By Shona Buhr
Two suspects are wanted following the murder of a Limpopo woman in her home in the early hours on Monday.
The 46-year-old woman’s children found her killed in her bedroom at Phahladira section of Shongoane village.
 
According to police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, two male suspects forced entry into the house and proceeded to the victim’s bedroom.
They later left the house through a broken window and fled the scene, Ledwaba explained.
“The victim was discovered by her children bleeding profusely from a deep cut on her head. It appears the victim was assaulted with a sharp object.
 
“The victim later succumbed to the injuries. Police have opened a case of murder, and the motive for the killing is currently unknown.”
 
According to the information the police have gathered so far, the two male suspects were speaking a Nguni language.
 
The provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe condemned the crime.
“We are deploying all available resources to bring the perpetrators to justice swiftly,” added Hadebe.
 
Police have asked members of public with further information to contact Sergeant Tebele Mafokoane on 082 414 1610. The public cans also use the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or MySAPS App or go to the nearest police station.
 
Women under siege from crime

Meanwhile, the police quarterly crime statistics released in November 2023, revealed that 881 murder cases involving women were reported in the three months between July and September 2023.

Though the number showed a 7% drop from 989 murders of women recorded in the previous quarter in South Africa, the picture about the safety of women in the country remains bleak.

That reality is reflected by the numbers regarding assault and attempted murder cases involving women.

While fewer murder cases involving women were registered, attempted murder and

Attempted murder cases numbered 1 514 cases, a big spike of up to 18%.  Assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH) also went up as 14 401 cases were reported to police nationally. It is a significant increase of 700 GBH cases reported by women. The figure for the same quarter the previous year was 13 701.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

 
 
 
 

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.