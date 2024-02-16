Murder of a woman by intruders in her house raises alarm

Women under siege from crime
Meanwhile, the police quarterly crime statistics released in November 2023, revealed that 881 murder cases involving women were reported in the three months between July and September 2023.
Though the number showed a 7% drop from 989 murders of women recorded in the previous quarter in South Africa, the picture about the safety of women in the country remains bleak.
That reality is reflected by the numbers regarding assault and attempted murder cases involving women.
While fewer murder cases involving women were registered, attempted murder and
Attempted murder cases numbered 1 514 cases, a big spike of up to 18%. Assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH) also went up as 14 401 cases were reported to police nationally. It is a significant increase of 700 GBH cases reported by women. The figure for the same quarter the previous year was 13 701.