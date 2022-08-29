Musa Keys crowned the new SA Music king

Amapiano artist Musa Keys has been crowned the new king of South African music.

Musa Keys, real name Musa Makamu, won the coveted South African Music Awards’ (Samas) TECNO Record of Year gong at a glittering event held at Sun City in North West on Sunday.

SAMA inaugural categories had the room waiting in anticipation of the first time winners.

TECNO Music Video of the Year went to the Venda aunt, Makhadzi, for her smashing tune Ganama, while Sumba, Toss and Mdoovar took TikTok Most Viral Song of the year award for their popular song Umlando.

New face of the industry and first time nominee, Haksul Muziq, bagged the SAMPRA Artist of the Year award , beating the likes of Makhadzi, Musa Keys, Emtee and A-Reece in the category.

The emotional Zakes Bantwini collected the Best Collaboration and Samro Highest Radio Airplay Composers awards, both for his hit number Osama.

His industry friend and internationally acclaimed DJBlack Coffee won the International Achiever award.

The award was collected by his three children as he was touring the globe.

Chymamusique scooped Male Artist of The Year award while Reece Madlisa and Zuma bagged Best Duo/ Group of the Year and Best Kwaito Album of the awards.

The Scorpion Kings, Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa featuring Ami Faku won Capasso Most Streamed Song Of The Year.

