Musical concerts or cover-ups for graft? KZN’s maskandi boom faces scrutiny

The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) community has voiced growing unease over the mushrooming of Maskandi festivals across the province. Many of which appear to be bankrolled by government departments.

The latest event drawing scrutiny is Ingoma Yezempilo & Isibhedlela Kubantu, organised by the KZN Department of Health.

The event was held on September 20, at Mooi River.

Lack of financial transparency

The department insists the festival is part of its community outreach and wellness campaigns. But critics argue that the sheer frequency of these events and the lack of financial transparency point to possible misuse of public funds.

On social media, suspicions have gone further. Some claim that the festivals could serve as a front for money laundering or financial mismanagement.

A concerned resident, Zibu Masotobe Sibiya, took to Facebook to state what he sees as an unhealthy pattern.

“In KZN most recreational government events are about ingoma (traditional maskandi music). If I asked everyone to post a flyer of a festival in KZN since January you would be shocked. The MEC of Health is investing heavily in supporting musical concerts. And among the sponsors you will even find the Road Accident Fund,” he wrote.

“We need a forensic investigation to follow the money from these hundreds of ‘festivals’. Can we get a ratio of web to gate ticket sales? Can we have an independent audit? You can no longer find events like the Ugu Jazz Festival or Hip Hop showcases. No new entrants in the market. Just concert after concert, sometimes three in one month, hosted by the same organisers.

Calls for audit on events

“We even had a major health and fitness event in Durban. A 5–10 km run, and the MEC for Health was nowhere to be seen. Something is definitely off here. We need a whistleblower. We need a Mkhwanazi in this industry.”

The Department of Health has not disclosed how much money was allocated for the Ingoma Yezempilo festival.

This silence has only deepened suspicions among community members, activists, and cultural critics.

Durban alone hosts over 10 Maskandi festivals annually. Most enjoy some form of government backing.

Same organisers raise concerns

Among the biggest recurring events are:

Mother of All Maskandi Festival – Durban

Impucuzeko Maskandi Festival – Durban

Ingoma kaZwelonke – Durban

Umbuso wamaciko – Durban

Gcwalisa Spring Picnic All White – Durban

Khuphuka Nezakho – Durban

Khumbula Wethu Ingoma – Durban

UGU Maskandi Festival – South Coast (Port Shepstone)

Imbenge Maskandi Festival – KwaDukuza (Shakaville)

Many of these events are tied to the same event organisers and often recycle the same line-ups. This is raising questions about whether government funding is nurturing cultural diversity or simply enriching a handful of promoters.

For now, the Department of Health has failed to respond to media queries. Until clear answers are provided, suspicion around KZN’s booming maskandi festival scene is only set to intensify.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content