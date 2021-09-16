Mustang driver and passenger shot dead, suspect commit suicide

Johannesburg – Two people were shot dead in a car while travelling on Wednesday afternoon by a suspect who later is alleged to have committed suicide.

The shocking incident is alleged to have happened on the busy Immink Drive that leads to the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital and Bara taxi rank in Diepkloof, Soweto.

So intense was the shooting, shocked bystanders took videos of the shooting on their cellphones and soon after the video was trending on social media.

The incident involved a driver of a Ford Mustang, who was fatally wounded with his passenger, a female, whom the police had stated that she was a reservist constable at the Diepkloof police station.

In a circulating video, bystanders surrounded the vehicle and scream in shock while filming the deceased who were laying motionlessly in the stationary car.

Speaking to Sunday World, the SAPS national spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said that the Gauteng police is investigating two cases of murder and inquest.

“Gauteng police are investigating two cases of murder and inquest, after a female reservist constable attached to the Diepkloof Visible Policing Unit and a male person she was driving with were killed in a hail of bullets,” Mathe said.

It’s alleged that at 5pm, the pair were driving along this road when shots were fired at their vehicle.

“The person who is believed to be a suspect in this case had allegedly committed suicide. He was found to have shot himself at his place of residence in Orlando East,” she said.

Mathe added that there were more than 15 empty cartridges found on the scene.

“As to how all three relate, forms part of our investigation. We are not going to be drawn into speculations,” she said.

