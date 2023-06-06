MUT lecturer’s alleged killers to continue languishing in jail

The death of one of the lecturers at Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) has landed two suspects behind bars.

This after Shan Dwarika was kidnapped from his home in Verulam on Sunday last week.

On Monday, the two suspects briefly appeared before the Durban magistrate’s court in connection with the kidnapping and murder of Dwarika.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkissoon-Kara said Sihle Mkhize and Siyabonga Maye are charged with kidnapping, murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

“The matter was remanded to June 13 for bail information,” said Ramkissoon-Kara.

According to a statement issued by MUT’s vice-chancellor, professor Marcus Ramogale, Dwarika was confirmed dead by his daughter Ayuushi Dwarika-Rajbansi.

“His body was found at Inanda on Sunday afternoon. I cannot imagine what his family is going through at this moment,” said Ramogale.

“All I can say at this stage is that our law enforcement has given us some confidence that this country’s laws must be respected.”

During a media briefing on Monday, Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation Blade Nzimande described Dwarika’s murder as shameful and barbaric.

“I am equally concerned about the number of our university and TVET college employees who die at the hands of criminals,” Nzimande said.

Dwarika has been with MUT for 26 years serving as a lecturer in the university’s electrical engineering department. He has been described as a kind, hard-working, compassionate and respectful person.

