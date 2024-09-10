‘My dad pastor Mboro is my hero’ — son

Revival Motsoeneng, the son of Pastor Paseka Mboro Motsoeneng and the father of the children who were allegedly abducted from school, has now come forward to say that his father is his hero.

Revival says the self-acclaimed prophet risked everything for him and his children.

Mboro’s son opened up on a podcast recently. He claimed that his father lost everything while trying to save him and his children. However, he was put in jail for that.

“Even now, he is still in prison for kidnapping. And I do not remember opening a kidnapping charge against him. Why he is still in there for a kidnapping charge, makes no sense to me.

His dad did it all for him

“All of this that he is going through right now is because of me,” he said.

Revival added that he does not understand how he was released to take care of children who are held hostage.

“Why would you release me for kidnapping and send me to the hostages? So, you release me to go and take care of the hostages? It does not make sense to me,” said Revival.

He added that he appreciated what his father was doing for him.

“I really appreciate him because there is not a lot of men who will even attempt to do what I did. I did not enter that school to cause violence. But I went and took my kids and when I had to leave, I was beaten for my kids.

“When my father saw me in that state, he forgot that he is Mboro or that he has businesses. He forgot that he is a public figure. As my father, he was aware of everything because he was also insulted for my sake.”

Revival said the whole issue started with the children. However, everyone has shifted the focus from the children to his father.

Main issue is the kids, not Mboro

“Nobody is doing anything about the kids, they are all focusing on him. But he is definitely my hero. When I visit him in prison, he is still telling me that ‘no my boy, do not feel bad or sorry for me. I stood for you as you were standing for your own kids’.”

It has been over a month since Mboro’s arrest and his case has been postponed to October.

Him and his co-accused, who is his bodyguard Clement Baloyi, are facing various charges. These are kidnapping, possession of an unlicensed firearm, and intimidation. This follows a viral video of him brandishing dangerous weapons. In the video he is threatening teachers and allegedly forcefully removing two minors from the school premises.

