‘My family is threatened since Mdwaba accused me of graft’

By Ngwako Malatji
ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula says he has received threats as a result of allegations that he was among ANC heavyweights who solicited a half-billion bribe from businessman Mthunzi Mdwaba. / Gallo Images

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said he has received threats, and his family was abused. He said this was as a result of allegations that he was among ANC heavyweights who solicited a half-billion bribe from businessman Mthunzi Mdwaba of Thunjwa Capital.

Mbalula also said the malfeasance allegations against him had caused severe harm to him and his family’s reputation.

Urgent court interdict against Mdwaba

ANC members were also in panic mode after certain sectors of society called for  law enforcement agencies to incarcerate him, he said. The former ANCYL president revealed this in an urgent application for a court order. The order is to interdict Mdwaba from further making these allegations against him.

