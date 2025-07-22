Mystery over missing ex-Bafana star Thando Mngomeni as family seeks answers

The family of former Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana star midfielder Thando Mngomeni are not sure about his whereabouts. It is alleged that the retired midfield maestro has been missing without a trace for about a month now.

Missing for a month

Social media has been abuzz with the allegations of the 42-year-old Capetonian’s disappearance. Thando’s elder brother, Thabo, a Bush Bucks and Orlando Pirates legend who now coaches the SA junior national teams, is worried sick.

Thabo also established himself as a big player in the Bafana setup in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Thabo confirmed to Sunday World that indeed his younger brother has gone missing and that Thando’s partner was still not sure where the lanky former footie star could have vanished to.

Girlfriend claims he is safe

“I got the news yesterday (Monday). And I was very scared when I heard people say he has been missing for about a month now. I said what is this? And I phoned his partner (Nandi) and spoke to her about it,” said Thabo.

“She said that he was safe, and I said I wanted to speak to him. I am still waiting to hear from them and will inform you of the latest when I get more information. I am worried and cannot just sit and wait,” he added.

He also said that he was not aware if there was any case of a missing person opened at the local SAPS branch.

No case reported with cops

Thando hails from Gugulethu in Cape Town. In his heydays, he played his best football for the defunct Santos and later joined SuperSport United, where he excelled under coach Pitso Mosimane.

He then spent a season and a half in Sweden with Helsingborgs IF. There, he made 29 appearances before returning to the PSL in South Africa.

He signed for Sundowns and later moved to Bidvest Wits after a year and half where he finally retired. He also played for the SA Under-23 national team and also wore the Bafana jersey on five occasions.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content