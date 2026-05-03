Mystery RTMC official sparks panic amid joint illegal mining probe

A routine multi-agency meeting on illegal mining in KwaZulu-Natal has come under renewed scrutiny after questions were raised about the identity of an official who attended – an incident that unfolded alongside a broader corruption investigation now confirmed by police.

The meeting, held in January 2025 as part of coordination efforts linked to Operation Vala Umgodi, brought together various law enforcement bodies working to combat illegal mining in areas including Richards Bay.

According to information verified by this publication, concern emerged during the session when an individual introduced himself as a senior official from the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) and presented documentation to support his identity.

An attendance register compiled at the meeting later drew attention from some of the officials present, with questions raised internally about the official’s name, rank and affiliation. Follow-up enquiries were made at the time, but clarity was not immediately established.

Those uncertainties prompted investigators to seek formal confirmation from the RTMC regarding the individual’s employment status and role.

After initial attempts to obtain the information did not yield a response, the matter was escalated through formal legal channels to compel the RTMC to provide the necessary details.

Sunday World understands that RTMC CEO Makhosini Msibi confirmed that the official in question is employed by the corporation. He identified the individual as senior superintendent Sakhile Vusimuzi Thusi, an investigator attached to the RTMC’s National Traffic Anti-Fraud and Corruption Unit.

Msibi clarified that the official’s responsibilities include cooperation with other law enforcement agencies and participation in investigations where required. He indicated that such collaboration may include attending multi-agency meetings and supporting operations linked to broader enforcement efforts.

While that response addressed the question of identity, it did not close off wider concerns that have now led the police into a broader probe.

KwaZulu-Natal police have since confirmed that a broader investigation is underway into possible corruption involving members of both the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the RTMC, arising from Operation Vala Umgodi.

“There is a broader investigation underway on possible corruption involving members of the South African Police Service and RTMC, stemming from the national operation ‘Operation Vala Umgodi’ in Richards Bay and other areas,” said provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda.

He declined to provide further details.

The sequence of events – beginning with uncertainty at a coordination meeting and followed by a formal verification process – forms part of a wider set of developments unfolding as authorities intensify efforts to tackle illegal mining networks.

KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, while not directly involved in investigative work, is being briefed on developments as part of his oversight role.

“As the provincial commissioner, he is the accounting officer of policing in the province and receives briefings where necessary,” Netshiunda said.

RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said: “The RTMC works collaborative with SAPS and other law enforcement agencies at all levels. The RTMC plays a supportive role while the SAPS takes the lead.” Thusi did not respond to questions.

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