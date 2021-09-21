Mzansi Magic adds two new dramas for October prime-time viewing

Johannesburg- Mzansi Magic’s red-hot original drama lineup will see two fantastic new additions in October: the Sthandiwe Kgoroge-led Sunday night thriller, Umkhokha, and the Zandile Msutwana-starring family drama Grootboom and Sons, which will take over Monday nights.

Umkhokha is an intriguing take on power and betrayal, while Grootboom and Sons follows a family at war over their legacy.

Umkhokha is another excellent addition to our Sunday night roster, which continues to perform exceptionally well with Mzansi Magic audiences

“Our dramas are the top viewed on DStv Compact during their time slots. We’re delighted to have such successes and are inspired to keep bringing our viewers content that keeps them glued to their screens. We are confident that both Umkhokha with Grootboom and sons will continue this winning formula,” said Nomsa Philiso Director of Local Entertainment Channels at Mnet

Umkhokha a story about two families at war with each other, Sthandiwe Kgoroge (Mzansi Magic’s The Road and Impilo: The Scam) takes the lead as the deceased’s widow, and she is joined by fellow screen heavyweight, Linda Sokhulu (Housekeepers and kykNET’s Binnelanders), as well as Nay Maps (Mzansi Magic’s The Queen and Impilo: The Scam), Deli Malinga and Isibaya’s Sibonile Ngubane.

Grootboom and Sons on the other hand is about internal family wrangles. The drama asks the question: What if the fate of a family business was left in the hands of the wrong sibling?

Starring Zandile Msutwana (Mzansi Magic’s The Queen, Isikizi and Igazi), the drama follows an estranged kin in the funeral business, with one sister on her deathbed and the other with her own selfish plans for the family business.

The impressive cast includes SAFTA winner Bongile Mantsai (Knuckle City, Inxeba) and Charmaine Mtinta (Mzansi Magic’s Igazi and Isibaya).

Umkhokha will be on Mzansi Magic, DStv 161, every Sunday at 20h00, starting 3 October. Grootboom and Sons will air every Monday at 20h00, starting 4 October.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Mbalenhle Zuma